Man with loaded pistol tried to board flight at Reagan National on Thursday, authorities say

A California man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to fatally crash into his wife’s boyfriend’s car, police said. Elijiah Sullivan, 23, was slapped with several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and evading police, after ramming his car into a second car on July 5 and stating he was “going to kill his wife’s boyfriend,” according to the Ridgecrest Police Department. After fleeing the scene and prompting a brief high-speed chase, Sullivan crashed his car into a light pole and was apprehended. Inside the car, officers also found “suspected wax (THC) and illegal fireworks,” police said, adding that the 23-year-old was “under the influence of drugs” at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, Sullivan was booked into Kern County Jail after being briefly transported to a local hospital. He is currently being held on a $1,102,500 bail.