Public Safety

Man with loaded pistol tried to board flight at Reagan National on Thursday, authorities say

By Justin Wm. Moyer
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland man was cited by authorities Thursday after trying to board a flight at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va., with a loaded handgun in his carry-on luggage, officials said Friday. In a statement, Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said a man from Oxon Hill, Md., was found...

www.washingtonpost.com

State
Maryland State
#Tsa#Guns#Carry On Luggage#Reagan National#Tsa
