Colorado Springs, CO

Dinosaurs invade Colorado Springs with Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

By Jessica Gruenling
KRDO News Channel 13
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday morning, Dinosaurs invaded the Broadmoor World Arena. The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru has made its way to Colorado Springs.

It's the nation's largest dinosaur experience with more than 70 dinosaurs on display along with ancient giants of the sea.

Safari Sarah with Jurassic Quest says the most important part of the exhibit is the education that comes with it.

"One thing that’s really missing in the dinosaur community is education because a lot of people take artistic license in movies and shows and books with dinosaurs you’ll see really cool things. We wanted to make sure that we were completely factual so even if we find out a tooth is wrong, that week we’re going to take our dinosaur into the dino doctor and get that tooth fixed that way everyone can actually see what they looked like," said Sarah.

The exhibit is for people of all ages because seeing your favorite dino brought to life is an unforgettable experience.

"Everyone has a time in their life when they’re obsessed with dinosaurs, but we all grow out of it because we don’t really know anything about them so we love being able to bring education because people are able to see these dinosaurs they loved when they were kids and learn more about them with their kids too," said Sarah.

Jurassic Quest will be open through July 18th on:

  • Saturdays 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Sundays, Thursdays, and Fridays: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Wednesdays 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49 a car for up to 8 people and must be bought ahead of time. The tour is not open on Mondays or Tuesdays. For more information, click here.

