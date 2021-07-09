Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guadalupe County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Bexar County in south central Texas Southeastern Comal County in south central Texas Southwestern Guadalupe County in south central Texas North Central Wilson County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 210 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, Cibolo, Universal City, Selma, Randolph AFB, Garden Ridge, McQueeney, St. Hedwig, La Vernia, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl, Sutherland Springs, Converse, Friendly Corner and Nolte. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden Ridge, TX
City
New Berlin, TX
City
Sutherland Springs, TX
City
Marion, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Selma, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cibolo, TX
City
Seguin, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
City
Santa Clara, TX
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
La Vernia, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Germany cuts short Olympic warmup with allegations of racism

WAKAYAMA, Japan (AP) — Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the field during a preparation match for the Tokyo Games on Saturday in response to alleged racist abuse from an opposing Honduras player toward German defender Jordan Torunarigha. The game was stopped with five minutes remaining and with the score...

Comments / 0

Community Policy