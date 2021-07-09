Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Goliad, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Goliad; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Refugio, Calhoun, Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River At Goliad. * Until early Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 26.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.4 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs. Roads, many camp sites, RV and temporary shelter sites in Goliad State Park flood. Hundreds of livestock downstream in the flood plain are cut off and potentially drown. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed San Antonio River Goliad 25.0 26.8 Fri 8 pm 32.9 32.9 28.4 23.3 17. 7