To recruit more women advisers, industry needs to abandon sales culture

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The AFO|Wealth Management Forward program provides accountants online and one on one guidance and tools to grow and diversify their revenue streams, deepen client relationships and maintain their relevance in a tech-savvy world without dramatically increasing their workload or expenses. The program helps accountants create actionable plans to enhance the way they do business while reducing the chance of losing clients to automation or other service providers. "We saw a void in the marketplace and an opportunity for accounting firms to serve their clients better," said CEO Rob Santos, 'The family office model and holistic financial planning can now be attained by the average client, not just the super affluent."