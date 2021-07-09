To recruit more women advisers, industry needs to abandon sales culture
One key to attracting more women to the wealth management industry might be to downplay the industry’s sales culture and reworking compensation to reflect that. According to a new study by Carson Group, which included interviews with 59 female financial planning executives, introducing new recruits in general, and women in particular, to financial services via team-oriented working environments is a key element.www.investmentnews.com
