Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 60 additional positive COVID-19 cases

and 18 additional recoveries. Today’s report includes 59 current cases and one older case newly reported to the health district.

Sadly, we report two additional deaths today:

A female, age range 71-80, passed away July 1. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated

A female, age range 61-70, passed away June 26. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

To date, 402,951 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

As of July 9, the health district has confirmed 131 cases in Galveston County residents tied to the recent church camp COVID-19 outbreak. Three test samples have tested positive for the Delta variant. Fourteen breakthrough cases have been identified. In addition to the 131 confirmed cases, another nine Galveston County residents have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 to the health district. We are investigating these reports. They are not confirmed cases at this time. All confirmed cases are reflected on our COVID-19 dashboard.

Let’s keep working together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Get a vaccine when it's available to you.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.



For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.