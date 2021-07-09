Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

2021 LCS Summer Split: Is Dardoch Enough To Push Immortals Past Dignitas In Standings?

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Team Immortals bring on former Dignitas jungler ‘Dardoch’ as their new assistant coach in the middle of their push for LCS playoff seating. After his exit from Team Dignitas, Joshua ‘Dardoch’ Hartnett has found a new home with regional competitor Immortals as an assistant coach. Immortals at this point don’t have a chance of even sniffing a top 3 spot in the LCS standings, barring a major collapse from TSM, Cloud 9, or 100 Thieves. However, right now they do sit right outside of a playoff spot with none other than Team Dignitas in their way. This coaching pick up could be for many reasons but it could be that Immortals are making a strategic play to secure the 6th spot.

blogoflegends.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

110K+
Followers
301K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#Lcs#Team Immortals#Team Dignitas#Tsm#Imt#Dig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Dardoch joins Immortals as LCS team’s new assistant coach

Two weeks after his departure from Team Dignitas, veteran North American jungler Dardoch has found yet another place to call home in Immortals. The role he’ll be filling, however, likely isn’t one that many League of Legends fans expected to see him in. The 23-year old will be making the...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

CLG upset TSM to open 6th week of 2021 LCS Summer Split

It’s no secret that TSM and CLG have been on completely different trajectories throughout the course of 2021. One team is pushing towards first place, while the other is barely hanging on to a playoff spot. And of course, in typical LCS fashion, the team that had no business winning this matchup managed to do so, as CLG beat TSM tonight in 39 minutes.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

LCS 2021 Summer Split Week 6 Power Rankings

The last week of the second round-robin brings with it some very important matchups. Normally this would be the final games of the Split but luckily fans still have four more weekends of games before the season ends. There have been some changes including the very rare trade for the teams as the LCS continues to figure out what it wants. With that, before Week 6 begins, here is a look at where each LCS team stacks up.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

[UPDATED 7/9] Dardoch joins Immortals as assistant coach following departure from Dignitas

UPDATE 7/9: Immortals has signed Dardoch has its new assistant coach 11 days after Dardoch signed a management contract with UK-based ICM Stellar Esports. In an exclusive with Upcomer, Dardoch told Nick Ray that the door was still open on his playing career. Dardoch has familiarity Immortals from when he played as the organization's starting jungler in the 2017 NA LCS Spring Split, but a 7th place finish led to a summer trade of Dardoch to Counter Logic Gaming.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Team Liquid snatches win from Dignitas in Alphari’s return to LCS stage

It was a triumphant return to the LCS studio for superstar top laner Alphari as Team Liquid pulled out a well-fought victory against Dignitas. This was Alphari’s first game back since the first game of the 2021 LCS Summer Split, where he was benched soon after by the coaching staff. Since then, he had taken some time away from the team, but has returned over the past couple of weeks to start practicing with the rest of his teammates.
The Game Haus

Three Takeaways From the Week Six Performance of Dignitas

Despite finishing the week with only one win against CLG, Dignitas still managed to look good in week six as they competed well in their losses against top teams Team Liquid and Cloud 9. After going positive last week for the first time since the opening week, Dignitas looked to...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Cloud9 reigns supreme over Team Liquid, secures definitive third place in 2021 LCS Summer Split Week 5 Day 2

Following five weeks of constant battles for third and fourth place on the LCS standings, we finally have clear-cut positions for both Cloud9 and Team Liquid. The definitive LCS championship rivalry that has spanned numerous splits continued once more as C9 and Liquid took the stage on the second day in Week Five of the 2021 LCS Summer Split. But this time things looked a little different. They were no longer competing for first place. Rather, the decisive third and fourth positions were on the line.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

100 Thieves move atop LCS Summer Split standings

100 Thieves grabbed sole possession of first place in the League of Legends League Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split with a win over Team Liquid on Friday. 100 Thieves (22-9) got past Team Liquid (19-10) in 44 minutes on red. Meanwhile, TSM (21-10) lost its share of the top spot by falling in 33 minutes on red to Dignitas (16-15).
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

LPL 2021 Summer Split Week 5.2 Preview

As week 6 draws nearer, there are no longer any undefeated teams in the LPL. LNG fell to Rare Atom on Saturday, and EDG fell to Top Esports on Sunday. While both teams are expected to remain at the top of the standings, they no longer remain invincible. However, on the opposite side of the table, Victory Five remains without a win to their name. Whispers of being the first org to archive zero series wins twice can already be heard around the arenas. With all that said, here are the next couple of days of action.
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

Golden Guardians shock 100 Thieves in LCS Summer Split

The top three teams in the League Championship Series Summer Split standings took upset losses Friday as Week 6 action got underway. Last-place Golden Guardians stunned first-place 100 Thieves in 30 minutes on blue, and Counter Logic Gaming defeated second-place TSM in 40 minutes on red. FlyQuest beat Cloud9 in...
Video GamesGwinnett Daily Post

100 Thieves jump back atop LCS standings

100 Thieves won a first-place showdown to regain the top spot in the standings, and Evil Geniuses ran their winning streak to eight on Sunday to conclude Week 6 of the League Championship Series Summer Split competition. 100 Thieves (25-11), playing on red, defeated TSM (24-12) in 30 minutes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy