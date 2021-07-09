Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

United sees more travel rebound, adds flights to warm spots

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eehB7_0asLYFAP00

United Airlines said Friday it will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The airline said its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel.

United’s announcement is further indication that airlines are confident that a travel rebound that began this spring will grow stronger.

Earlier this month, Delta revamped its schedule to add flights this winter to U.S. ski destinations including Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Aspen, Colorado. And discount carrier Spirit Airlines said Thursday that it would add new domestic flights and resume international ones from Orlando, Florida, that it had dropped during the pandemic.

Airlines cut their workforces last year through buyouts, early retirements and voluntary leaves. Now they are recalling employees from leave and hiring again to meet the increase in travel.

U.S. air travel has rebounded from pandemic lows last year to frequently more than 2 million people a day, although numbers are still about 20% below July 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

Some airlines have struggled to keep up with the bigger crowds, particularly Southwest and American. So far in July, both airlines have canceled about 3% of their flights and more than one-third were delayed at least 15 minutes, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.

In June, 40% of Southwest flights were delayed and 3% were canceled, while 31% of American flights were late and 4% were canceled, Flightaware said. The airlines have mostly blamed their difficulties on bad weather.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
50K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mexico#Tracking Flights#Delta#Spirit Airlines#Southwest#American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
United Airlines
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Alaska StatePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii

Alaska and United Airlines Offer $99 Flight to Hawaii. Now that Hawaii has loosened some of the requirements for visitors, you might be planning your next trip to the islands. To help you get there, Alaska and United Airlines have launched new fares sales with prices as low as $99 one-way, or $198 round-trip.
TravelPosted by
Forbes

United States Travel To Europe Update

July 2021 is one of the most critical months since the pandemic began for United States travel to Europe. More countries are open to Americans. Plus, the Green Certificate vaccine passport rolls out for more accessible Schengen Zone travel. Do Americans Need The EU Green Certificate?. Many countries are in...
TravelUnion Leader

American Airlines surges as travel rebound brightens outlook

American Airlines surged after the carrier projected it would post a “slight” pretax profit when it reports earnings next week, the latest sign of a rebound in U.S. travel. Pretax profit margins excluding special items will be better than expected thanks to cost controls and rising demand for flights, American...
Lifestyleyourmileagemayvary.net

One More Reason To Hate United. They Never Told Me One Of My Partner Award Flights Was Canceled

Over the years, I’ve developed a hate/hate relationship with United Airlines. I think of it as akin to a longtime relationship that ended badly. When I lived in New Jersey, a mere 20-minute drive to Newark Airport, my airline of choice was Continental. They flew to almost everywhere I wanted from their Newark hub. I collected frequent flyer miles in their MileagePlus program, which I could occasionally use to pay for an award ticket.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Finnair Adds A New 7th Freedom Flight To The United States

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Lifestyletripsavvy.com

A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000

If there was ever a sign that air travel is back, consider it the fact that airlines are starting to oversell flights again. While they may have struggled with capacity during the thick of the pandemic, it’s beginning to be more common for planes to be stuffed to the gills once again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy