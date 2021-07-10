Hungarian minister calls Uefa ‘pitiful’ over sanction for fans’ racist behaviour

Hungary fans march towards the Puskas Arena in Budapest before the Euro 2020 game against France. Photograph: Zoltán Máthé/AP

Hungary’s foreign minister has called Uefa “pitiful and cowardly” and likened it to a communist regime after the decision to order Hungary to play two games behind closed doors.

The punishment was imposed after Uefa confirmed homophobic and racist behaviour by supporters at all three of the country’s Euro 2020 group games.

“The committee that makes a decision like that is a pitiful and cowardly body,” foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page. “They should be ashamed of themselves. Just like in communism: no need for evidence, it’s enough to have unanimous reports.”

Scenes of Hungary fans in black shirts marching against players taking the knee, and supporters waving homophobic banners in the stands of the Puskas Arena, were two unpleasant images that lingered in the early weeks of the tournament.

Initially Uefa appeared ambivalent about the problems. After announcing an investigation into events in Budapest, it prevented the Allianz Arena in Munich from projecting the rainbow symbol of LGBTQ+ pride before Germany’s match against Hungary, declaring it a “political” act.

But after the match, Uefa announced another investigation after reports of homophobic chanting and banners inside the ground. Now, with the Euros set to finish on Sunday night when England face Italy, Uefa has ruled that the Hungarian support had indeed engaged in “discriminatory behaviour” at all three group matches. Two were held in Budapest and the third, against Germany, in Munich.

Under the terms of the punishment, Hungary will play two games behind closed doors with a third suspended for two years depending on the behaviour of crowds on their return. The Hungarian Football Federation must also pay a €100,000 (£85,430) fine and display a banner with the slogan “#EqualGame” throughout the two crowdless matches.

The ban applies only to Uefa competitions and so will not come into effect until next summer in the Nations League. A two-game supporter ban is twice the punishment imposed on Bulgaria for the racist abuse directed by fans at England players during their European Championship qualifier in 2019 .