Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Hot Right Now!Give Yourself a Summer Boost With These Beauty, Style and Home Essentials

By Life & Style Staff
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 7 days ago

The following content is a paid promotion.

What’s trending? We’ve rounded up the latest products we’re obsessed with as summertime must-haves.

THE NO-NONSENSE MOISTURE STICK

Parasilk® Clementine Total Body Moisture and Repair is great for anywhere you have dry skin — knees, elbows, hands, even after a sunburn. Loaded with antioxidant oils; shea butters, coconut oil and vegan waxes, it moisturizes, repairs and brightens dry skin. Use the code Celebrity50 for 50% off any Parasilk items. Expires July 15th. Parasilk.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YhQdS_0asLXux300

THE SECRET OF L.A. COLORS

Meet the newest members of the L.A. Colors lash family — Las Vegas, Hollywood and Manhattan. Three glamorous styles of 5D Faux Mink Vogue Lashes that are so soft and easy to apply. We love the flexible band, as it is comfortable for all day wear and can be reused multiple times. Each lash is handcrafted to create a natural-layered effect resulting in full volume, length and dimensional curl. Plus glue is included! Cruelty free. $6. at Walmart or Walmart.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xerKV_0asLXux300

BE INTENTIONAL

MaeMarie Intention Wrap is designed so that you can place a personal intention while wrapping the beads to help you stay focused on what is most important in life. Each wrap is hand crafted with European glass beads with quality gold-filled/sterling silver components. $38-$126. Maemariewraps.com. Use code Intention30 to receive 30% off your order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b75NA_0asLXux300

SAY GOODBYE TO “FLINCH FACE”

Painful bandage removals just became a thing of the past. The new Nexcare™ line of Duo bandages feature a silicone adhesive that provides a long-lasting hold with pain-free removal. Nexcare™ Duo are what bandages should be — secure, flexible and as easy to remove as they are to apply. $5. Available at retailers nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pjjeh_0asLXux300

VINTAGE WALLPAPER DESIGNS? YES! BUT WITH A TWIST!

Texture enlivens any space; it gives the eye permission to wander and perhaps even look twice. That is why we love RoomMates Vintage Floral Blooms Peel & Stick Wallpaper. Printed on an ultra-repositionable peel and stick material, it installs in seconds, and removes with no damage to your walls (even painted!). Plus, no sticky residue! Available in 3 colorways at $39.99 per roll. roommatesdecor.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DC2v_0asLXux300

GET GLOW

KimChi Chic Beauty Get Glow 03-Hollywood Glow 2-color combo highlighter transforms you into a goddess with shimmering and blinding shades. Apply with a brush or your fingers — give your face, brows, cheekbones and body a radiant glow. $15. Kimchichicbeauty.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oenk8_0asLXux300

Comments / 0

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Vegan#Manhattan#Roommates#Hot Right Now#Parasilk Com#Faux Mink Vogue Lashes#Walmart Com#European#Maemariewraps Com#Vintage Wallpaper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Walmart
Related
MakeupPopSugar

Shop the Best of K-Beauty During Soko Glam's Summer Sale Happening Right Now

Soko Glam's summer sale is here, and we're stocking up on skin-care favorites and more. Whether you have acne-prone skin or looking to brighten your complexion, Soko Glam has got you covered with skin-nourishing products for the summer. Give your skin some extra love with spot treatments, sheet masks, and serums that will leave your skin looking and feeling its best. Keep your skin protected with antioxidant-rich products and sunscreens. Get exclusive discounts on beloved brands like Saturday Skin, Neogen, Klairs, and more. All you need to do enter code "SOKOSUMMER" at checkout and enjoy 20 percent off these amazing K-Beauty finds. Keep reading to shop our top picks.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Here Are 15 Of The Hottest Beauty Products On Amazon Right Now

1. The Lash Princess is a gluten free product that is used to gloss your eyelashes with a dark black color that gives off an intense and dramatic vibe. This lash product is very helpful for those who wish to give their eyelashes a dark look that will make them look captivating.
LifestylePosted by
103GBF

Sweat Proof Summer Essentials

Sweating can be the absolute pits and now that summer’s here, it’s just one of those unpleasant unavoidable things like bug bites and sunburns. Get ahead of the real balmy heat and start loading your summer arsenal now with some tried-and-true products that soak up, clean up and straight-up stop sweat right in its tracks.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Stop Right Now And Let Victoria Beckham’s Summer Style Spice Up Your Life

Since hanging up Posh Spice’s little black dresses and becoming a fully-fledged fashion designer in her own right, Victoria Beckham’s style has expanded beyond her popstar persona’s decidedly dark palette. The businesswoman’s brand, which is undergoing a “rebirth” for spring/summer 2022, is famed for its energising colour pairings that are a breath of fresh air and actually more synonymous with Baby Spice, the pastel lover in the girl band.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Every Accessory on My Wish List Right Now Is Goals—See for Yourself

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. There’s nothing like checking myself out in the mirror after putting together an outfit and realizing it’s actually really chic. Cut to me being overly impressed with myself and walking out the door with the confidence of an athlete who just won a championship game. It doesn’t matter if the ’fit is a matching set or a pair of jeans styled with my favorite sleeveless top; it’s always the accessories that make the look worthy of a 10-out-of-10 score.
Interior Designcbslocal.com

Summer Home Styling Trends

Are you thinking your house needs a decor update? We have the solution for you! Check out Fancy Fix Decor! They have the current and most stylish decor for your house!
Retailmymodernmet.com

20 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh

Every home needs a summer refresh. One way to bring the sunshine indoors is to add summery throw pillows to couches and beds—or even on a porch or patio. While you can always add another cushion to your collection, also consider pillow covers. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit the pillows you already have. Easy to wash and change with the seasons, they add a personal touch to your space. You can find affordable, unique options on Etsy, while retail giants such as Amazon and Target sell them in handy sets.
Skin CareWISH-TV

Beauty expert shares perfect products for skin care concerns

As we begin to get a little wiser about taking care of our skin, it’s important to think about choosing the products we use each day to target our actual skincare concerns and needs. Here are the top 3 product recommendations Brandie Price, on-camera image expert, has been making time...
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Hot Tub Covers to Buy Right Now

Buying a hot tub cover is an essential purchase, whether you're looking for something that will simply keep dirt and other debris out of the water or protect it in all seasons. Prices run the gamut—you can spend $50 or less for a basic cover or plunk down serious cash on a custom-made option or one that attaches to your hot tub and lifts open and closed.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

J.Crew’s A Goldmine For Over 50% Off Summer Dresses Right Now

What screams summer more than breezy sundresses and colorful swimsuits? If you've been looking to stock up, now's the time. J.Crew is currently offering an extra 50% off on those same sale items. An R29 reader favorite, J.Crew's sales are one of the best ways to stock up on its peppy, preppy basics for way, way less.
Skin CareGrazia

These Are Officially The Best Foundations For Dry Skin

Finding the best foundation for dry skin is no easy task. While dry skin is less likely to breakout than other skin types, it can feel tight, flake and is prone to fine lines, so choosing a hydrating base is paramount. The more moisture you add back into your skin - the better, so opting for a foundation that boasts hydrating properties means your skin will reap the benefits - bring on the dewy complexion!
Skin Carebravotv.com

This Is Every Beauty Product Melissa Gorga Is Obsessed with Right Now

Melissa Gorga is practically synonymous with bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and lush brown hair with caramel streaks. But even though The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has her signature beauty look down pat, she also changes things up from to time, especially when the seasons change. In a...
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Valentino Couture Eyeliner Look Is the Summer Makeup We Need Right Now

Much is made of Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s ability to bring a modern sensibility to his couture designs, often using volume and a color palette that exists outside of more classic conventions to surprise and delight those lucky enough to attend his presentations (and wear his beautiful clothes). At an intimate show this evening at the Gaggiandre in Venice’s Arsenale, he flexed this specific sartorial muscle yet again, presenting chic suiting and separates, many of which were interchangeable on a cast of men and women, in pops of of canary yellow, emerald green, and a heart-stopping fuchsia. Gowns and cocktail dresses added punchy pinks, baby blues, and the house’s signature red to a color palette that popped against the dusk sky over the 16th-century shipyard. A single dress took 680 hours of fine workmanship to complete; yet a sense of luxe simplicity prevailed, from the all-white dress code for attendees, to makeup artist Pat McGrath’s color-coded eyeliner—pencils, topped with pigment-dipped brush strokes—which reinterpreted more familiar cat-eye flicks in shades of acid pink, lime green, and a “divine purple” to achieve what McGrath called “a new code of modernity that is very simplified.”
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best hyperpigmentation products for dry, oily, combination and sensitive skin

Pigmentation is a common skin concern appearing in many different ways – ranging from hyperpigmentation to melasma, it can be reduced or improved with a few specialist products in our beauty regimen.Consultant dermatologist, Dr Hiva Fassihi, explains to IndyBest the many ways it can affect our skin. “The top three conditions seen by dermatologists are melasma, post acne marks (also known as post inflammatory hyperpigmentation), and solar lentigines,” she says.Melasma is particularly prone in pregnancy and women on the oral contraceptive pill, and is caused by sun exposure. Commonly appearing on the cheeks, forehead and upper lip of young women,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy