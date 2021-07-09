More than 600 respond to fight Jack Fire east of Roseburg

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of fire personnel have responded to fight the Jack Fire, which has burned more than 5,000 acres since it began Tuesday evening. As of Friday morning, the fire has grown to 5,477 acres. It is burning east of Roseburg and has grown quickly due to its location since the terrain is steep, according to fire officials. The Jack Fire was first reported on Tuesday evening north of State Hwy 138 and east of Forest Road 4713.