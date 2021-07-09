Cancel
Kingfield, ME

Town blog and informative signage discussed

By IrregStaff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGFIELD — Keeping to the first and third Monday schedule, Kingfield select board met for about an hour Monday, July 5, despite the holiday. At the previous June meeting, June 21, selectmen discussed the results of the letter sent out requesting residents to confirm sewer units in their houses. Of 180 sent, 80 were returned. At that meeting, selectmen voted not to do another mailing but to send out revised sewer bills based on permit information, etc. Town administrator Leanna Targett, not present at the June meeting, suggested that they hold a public hearing rather than going straight to the billing. Selectmen reversed their previous decision and agreed to have a public hearing.

