Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Homepage News Items

Posted by 
Thousand Oaks, California
Thousand Oaks, California
 9 days ago

The good news is that renewable energy is available to everyone in Thousand Oaks. The switch to a default of 100 percent renewable electricity through Clean Power Alliance occurred in early 2019 and has had the single largest impact on the City’s GHG emissions, reducing them 18%. The State’s timetable for greening the electric grid ensures that customers remaining with SCE will also be supplied with greener electricity over time.

The trickier task is increasing energy efficiency in buildings. This is more easily accomplished during new construction than in the existing building stock. Half of California’s buildings were built before California established its Building Energy Efficiency Standards in 1978, and although the State’s green building and energy efficiency standards are updated every three years, they apply primarily to new buildings.

To tackle efficiency in existing buildings, many cities are turning to Reach Codes. These are local building codes that “reach” beyond the state minimum requirements for energy-related measures. Reach Codes can apply to new construction projects and additions, alterations, and renovations in existing buildings, mandating cost-effective measures that increase resiliency and promote the development of healthy, safe, reduced-emissions buildings. Reach codes can be either prescriptive, requiring specific measures to be put in place, or performance-based, in which case buildings have to be built to a higher energy efficiency standard than the State’s existing requirement. Dozens of cities throughout the State have passed Reach Codes to accelerate GHG emission reductions and achieve local policy objectives.

The Reach Codes with the most profound implications for reducing emissions from natural gas are known as “electrification” or “building decarbonization” and prohibit natural gas connections in new residential and/or commercial construction. This brings an additional health benefit from the reduction of indoor air pollution. An alternative that some cities have adopted is an “electric-preferred” option in which developers can choose to go ell-electric OR use gas as well, but if they do so, the building must be built to a higher energy efficiency standard.

Other Reach Codes can include solar requirements for buildings not covered under the existing California solar mandate (e.g. additions to homes, commercial buildings), electric heat pumps for pools, and additional cool roof requirements among others.

For transitioning existing buildings to clean electricity, Reach Codes can be adopted to require that when gas appliances are replaced, an electric alternative is used, or to establish a phase-out date by which time all newly-installed equipment must be electric. Information disclosure is another way to tackle energy efficiency in existing buildings by requiring disclosure of building energy use to potential buyers at the time of a property listing and by requiring apartment owners to benchmark and disclose energy costs for their rental properties.

You are invited to share your ideas and thoughts on a cleaner energy future for the City of Thousand Oaks. To join the City in its climate action planning process, visit toaks.org/climateaction.

Comments / 0

Thousand Oaks, California

Thousand Oaks, California

6
Followers
66
Post
26
Views
ABOUT

Thousand Oaks is the second-largest city in Ventura County, California, United States. It is in the northwestern part of Greater Los Angeles, approximately 40 miles (64 km) from Downtown Los Angeles, and is less than 15 miles (24 km) from the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills. It is named after the many oak trees present in the area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Commercial Real Estate#Natural Gas#Homepage News Items#Clean Power Alliance#State#Sce#The Reach Codes#Other Reach Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Food & DrinksRomesentinel.com

Starbucks items tabled by board

A negative declaration on a Site Environmental Quality Review for the first phase of a subdivision at Woodhaven Redevelopment Area was granted, while other reviews were tabled for several area developments, including the Starbucks Coffee Shop on Black River Boulevard, during the city Planning Board meeting Tuesday. In old business,...
Alhambra, CAcityofalhambra.org

Disposable Foodware Items

In an effort to reduce plastic waste and save restaurants money, the Alhambra City Council passed Ordinance No. O2M21-4783 earlier this year. Effective May 22, 2021, restaurants will provide disposable foodware items like plastic utensils with your order only if you ASK for them to be included. The Ordinance will require third-party delivery app vendors to add an option to allow customers to request utensils. Read the Ordinance here to learn more.
Chelsea, MIthesuntimesnews.com

letter to editor / and or news item

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. Recently a new proposal was submitted at Chelsea City Council which I am voicing my disapproval to. The new proposal submitted to City council was for a two-year severance payout for Chelsea city manager. If a new severance change payout is initiated it should only be for any new hire…The present City manager accepted the terms he was originally hired on and now is not a time to be handing out golden parachutes. My brother who retired as a city manager from many city appointments informed me that most severances are from 3-9months and some cities will even pay out for 12 months.
Congress & CourtsHollywood Reporter

Walt Disney’s Grandson Loses Appeal in Fight for $200M Inheritance

An appellate judge dubs probate court "the Unhappiest Place on Earth" as Disney heir Bradford Lund has lost an appeal stemming from his fight to claim his fortune. Walt Disney’s adult grandson Bradford Lund has lost his appeal in a dispute with a Los Angeles probate judge who appointed a guardian at litem without a hearing and rejected a proposed settlement that would have given him $200 million — though the appellate court describes the circumstances that led to the suit as “troubling.”
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Used Car Prices In America At A Record High

The global pandemic brought the auto industry to a standstill last year, forcing manufacturers to close production facilities around the world. With many consumers facing financial hardship, sales of new cars also plummeted. Now, just as the auto industry is starting to recover, the ongoing semiconductor crisis is causing major supply issues and production shutdowns.
Personal Financethepennyhoarder.com

Should You Leave More Than $1,500 in a Checking Account?

You’ve done it. You’ve built up a little cushion in your bank account — $1,500! It feels good, right? Those days of checking your account balance in a panic are behind you. Congrats! You’re on the right path, but should you keep that money in your checking account? Frankly, now...
Merced, CAcityofmerced.org

City Council Agenda Items

Discussion on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) $27,427,882 funding and future allocation, and continued public hearing for a general plan amendment and zone change for a proposed housing project at Q Street South of W. 6th Street. The City Council will receive information regarding the American Rescue Plan Act...
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

3 Steps for Building Carbon Neutral Houses

The world has been focused for years on designing environmentally safe cars, but what about homes? We spend more of our lives in our houses than in our cars, especially since the pandemic. Shouldn’t we focus on making them as healthy and environmentally friendly as, say, a Tesla?. Yes, we...
Arab, ALthearabtribune.com

No tax on school items

The sales tax holiday on back-to-school items kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 16, and runs through midnight, Sunday, July 18. During the sales tax holiday, certain school supply items will be exempt from the city sales tax, as well as state tax. In Arab, shoppers normally pay 9...
Erie County, NYeastaurorabee.com

Spindle Items

ERIE COUNTY FAIR TICKETS ON SALE – Tickets to the 181st Erie County Fair are now available. No tickets will be sold at the gate, so anyone interested in attending should obtain tickets online and in advance. The fair will run from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 12 through 22. […]
Cerritos, CAThomasNet Industrial News Room

ingredientsonline.com Launches Homepage Redesign

The website’s redesign will offer users a more accessible and personalized experience. Cerritos, Calif. -- Global e-commerce ingredient supplier, ingredientsonline.com will be launching a website homepage redesign on May 24. The homepage redesign will bring a personalized experience to supply chain industry members while purchasing and sourcing ingredients. Some features...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Fake homepage for houseboat rentals: Fraudsters collect down payments

The police in the Mecklenburg Lake District are warning of fraudsters who take boat tourists out of their money with a fake website. There are several criminal complaints from victims from all over Germany, said a police spokeswoman on Monday in Neubrandenburg. The cheated would have wanted to rent houseboats on the website www.dein-hausbooturlaub.de, especially on the Müritz, which is a particularly popular houseboat area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy