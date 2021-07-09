Cancel
Massachusetts State

‘We have built a childcare system on the backs of women’; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts question and answer session in Springfield

MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 7 days ago
Amidst a deluge of rain outside, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke to Western Massachusetts residents from downtown Springfield on Friday. She is our “shining star” through the “doom and gloom out there,” said Springfield Rep. Carlos González, one of several Western Massachusetts elected officials who attended the event. Warren drew...

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Home delivered cannabis starts in Massachusetts

At least two companies announced this week they have launched operations. Lantern, a sister company of the popular alcohol delivery service Drizly, says it’s now serving the Boston area. Your Green Package, meanwhile, says its driver teams have hit the road in the greater Northampton area in the western end of the state.
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

VaxBus, a mobile vaccination unit, headed to Western Mass.

In an effort to increase vaccinations in communities still struggling with higher COVID-19 positive cases the state’s VaxBus, a rolling mobile vaccination unit, will stop in several communities in Western Massachusetts this weekend. The bus is staffed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health field team and Purple Shield medical...
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

With 6,300 untested rape kits in Massachusetts, advocates and legislator frustrated with lack of accountability as Gov. Charlie Baker signs budget

Read MassLive’s coverage of untested rape kits in Massachusetts. With about 6,300 rape kits sitting untested in Massachusetts, state Rep. Natalie Higgins had sought to add measures of testing and accountability into the fiscal 2022 budget. Higgins had sponsored a budget amendment seeking to require all previously untested rape kits...
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Considering refinancing? Now is the time for Massachusetts homeowners, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin says

With interest rates potentially on the rise, Massachusetts officials urge homeowners to consider refinancing. “I encourage these homeowners to shop around now, before rates are raised, to see if refinancing is a good option for you,” Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin said Friday. “You may be in a position to save yourself a significant amount of money.”
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Breakthrough COVID cases lead to an estimated 79 deaths in Massachusetts, but that’s just 0.001% of fully vaccinated people

By mid-July, just under 4.2 million Massachusetts residents were fully vaccinated. Of those people, 4,450 tested positive for COVID-19, MassLive has learned. Data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows the rate of breakthrough COVID cases stands at about 0.1%. The data shows that although vaccination has dramatically...
Agawam, MA
MassLive.com

Minerva Davis’s revenge on Agawam’s Captain Charles Leonard House (Guest viewpoint)

It’s unfortunate that Agawam’s fabled Captain Charles Leonard House is rotting, as outlined in Michael Ballway’s June 21 feature in The Republican. Built in 1805 as a stage tavern, it was renovated and opened as Agawam’s Community House in 1939, as a result of Minerva (Porter) Davis’s largesse. The exterior decay is such that some load-bearing columns are in jeopardy of failing. All 48 windows need replacing, and substantial electrical and plumbing improvements are long overdue. I have fond boyhood memories of the House, having attended square dances there. I certainly would hate to see it go under.
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield looks to increase pedestrian safety on Wilbraham Road after death of longtime American International College employee, alumna Lani Kretschmar

SPRIGFIELD — Margaret “Lani” Kretschmar was connected to American International College since she was a child, visiting the campus with her father, who was a professor, graduating from the college in 1977 and eventually working there. On Tuesday, Kretschmar, 65, of Agawam, was struck and killed by a car while...
Oklahoma State
MassLive.com

Boston gangster cites health concerns in bid for release

A notorious New England gangster locked up for life for a slew of killings says his health is in peril behind bars and wants out. Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi wrote in a letter to an Oklahoma state court judge that prison medical staff say his age and underlying health conditions make it “highly likely” that he will “suffer an extremely poor outcome” if he gets the coronavirus, The Boston Globe reported.
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Harvesting softshell and razor clams banned along Massachusetts coast due to toxic red tide

Shellfishing has been banned along large portions of the Massachusetts coast because of toxic red tide, state officials said. The state Division of Marine Fisheries on Thursday banned harvesting of all softshell and razor clams, the Gloucester Daily Times reported Friday. That ban came the day after the harvest of blue mussels, carnivorous snails and whole sea scallops was prohibited because of elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, also known as red tide.
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Artists selected for Pynchon Plaza project in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Eight artists have been chosen by the Springfield Museums and Springfield Cultural Partnership to augment the newly renovated Pynchon Plaza. The plaza proves access between the Springfield Museums and Central Library at the Quadrangle and the Main Street corridor. “We were very excited about the strength of the...
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

Solution to Springfield dirt bike problem will take time, input (Editorial)

Illegal dirt bike riding through city streets in Springfield has been an ongoing problem. Finding a permanent solution may take some time. In March, the Springfield Police Department purchased a new Metro Unit vehicle to respond to calls of illegal dirt bikes. The vehicle is similar to a quad off-road vehicle but a bit larger, with a fixed roof. At the time, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “We will continue to cite, arrest, and confiscate these illegal vehicles. Our public streets are no place to ride these vehicles. It is illegal and you can get seriously injured or worse.”

