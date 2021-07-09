‘We have built a childcare system on the backs of women’; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts question and answer session in Springfield

It’s unfortunate that Agawam’s fabled Captain Charles Leonard House is rotting, as outlined in Michael Ballway’s June 21 feature in The Republican. Built in 1805 as a stage tavern, it was renovated and opened as Agawam’s Community House in 1939, as a result of Minerva (Porter) Davis’s largesse. The exterior decay is such that some load-bearing columns are in jeopardy of failing. All 48 windows need replacing, and substantial electrical and plumbing improvements are long overdue. I have fond boyhood memories of the House, having attended square dances there. I certainly would hate to see it go under.