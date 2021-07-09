Cancel
POTUS

The last voyage of NASA's space shuttle: Looking back at Atlantis' final mission 10 years later

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
 8 days ago
NASA's final space shuttle mission, which launched 10 years ago this week, almost didn't happen. The mission on space shuttle Atlantis, called STS-135, launched on July 8, 2011. It was initially planned as a backup flight and not officially authorized in NASA's budget until January 2011, just six months before launch. That tight schedule caused a bit of scrambling for Atlantis' crew of four, not to mention the ground teams, but everything worked out well in the end, as the astronauts and some of their ground-based team leaders recalled in a NASA celebration of their flight on Thursday (July 8).

