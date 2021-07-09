Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

Helping kids deal with the loss of a pet: My 2 Cents

Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Usually, I try to keep most of my comments on My 2 Cents lighthearted. Maybe give you a chuckle as you near the dinner hour, but not today. In a short time, we are having to let my youngest son Tyler's pet pass over the bridge. During the pandemic, he acquired a gecko that he named Gumball. He loved him dearly. Unknown to anyone was the fact that Gumball had a disease that would eventually take his life. I can tell you that dealing with the loss of a pet is difficult, but as a parent, watching your young child deal with it is heartbreaking. It has become not only a life lesson for him but one for me as well.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Pets & Animals
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gumball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Are more people catching a cold? | Wake Forest experts say it's hard to tell

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — With mask restrictions loosened and more people getting out and about, 2 Wants to Know if colds and infections are becoming more common. Health officials at Wake Forest School of Medicine say it's too difficult to know. "It's a little hard to tell only because the common cold is not one of those illnesses that we track like we do Influenza or COVID-19," said Dr. Michael Fitch, Professor of Emergency Medicine.
Public HealthPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

NC firefighter hospitalized 41 days with COVID-19 warns others to get vaccinated, wear a mask: 'This virus is not a joke'

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A North Carolina firefighter is sharing his brutal battle with COVID-19, warning others to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated. 26-year-old Corey Spencer, a firefighter with the Pinecroft Sedgefield Fire Department, is now regaining strength in a rehabilitation center after spending 41 days hospitalized with 33 days in the ICU, on a ventilator and in and out of a coma.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

2 Your Well-Being: COVID Delta variant

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID Delta variant is showing to be highly transmissible and pose risk, especially to those who are unvaccinated. In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we're addressing COVID variants, where they stand now and in the future, who's at risk, and what we can do now to help avoid a resurgence of COVID cases down the road.
King, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Triad camp for kids blind or visually impaired makes an impact

KING, N.C. — YMCA Camp Hanes in King is giving children who are blind or visually impaired the whole summer camp experience. Staff with both S.E.E. Camp and YMCA Camp Hanes will work to make things challenging, accessible, and fun. This will be a blended camp, while S.E.E. campers will have their own cabins, counselors, and schedule. But these campers will also join in some activities with campers with typical vision.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

VERIFY: Don't set thermostat more than 20 degrees below outside temperature, if you have this kind of unit

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whew, it's hot this week. Much of the country is in a typical July weather pattern, and our thermostats are sweating almost as much as we are. It's a perfect time to answer viewer Pamela's inquiry. She wrote to the VERIFY team, "A heating and cooling company told us that the AC can't cool more than 20 degrees below what it is outside...so we adjust the thermostat accordingly. We have a heat pump."

Comments / 0

Community Policy