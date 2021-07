A teenager who stabbed two sisters to death after signing a blood pact with a “demon” to win a £321m lottery jackpot has been found guilty of murder.Danyal Hussein, 19, targeted Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, at random as he roamed through a park in Wembley, northwest London.He had pledged to carry out a “campaign of vengeance” by killing six women every six months in a handwritten agreement with the mythical “King Lucifuge Rofocale”.His killing spree was only stopped because cut himself during the frenzied attack on the sisters, enabling police to track him through DNA.The victims’ mother,...