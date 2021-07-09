What to do about Split Ends

Until recently, I’ve been admittedly irresponsible when it comes to my skin care routine. I’ve never had a steady regimen or used products consistently, and I certainly haven’t done the research required to understand what my skin even needs. I’ve always had a pretty clear complexion and never struggled with acne as a teenager, which while a blessing, also made me think I was invincible. Understanding skin care and all its nuances take time, work, and money, and can be incredibly intimidating given the vast selection of products on the market. It was simply something I didn’t deem worth expending my energy on and figured hey, my skin’s good enough.