Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Insider Steve Wyche: Broncos Have 'Opportunity' to Win a Wildcard Playoff Spot

By Keith Cummings
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 8 days ago

Increasingly, buzz is growing around the Denver Broncos' newly-assembled defense which many analyts belive could become a truly elite unit in 2021. Add NFL Network's Steve Wyche to the growing list of well-respected talking heads who've gotten on board with just how good Denver's defense could be.

In a recent appearance on NFL Total Access, Wyche was asked to name the defenses around the league with the upside to be elite.

“There are so many options right here… but to me [it’s] the Denver Broncos, because they finally got some pieces that fit, when you talk about strategy, Vic Fangio’s scheme and what he wants to do. Now you’ve got Bradley Chubb finally paired with Von Miller, healthy after a couple of years with one or the other not being on the field.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Thanks to some shrewd front-office maneuvering, first-year GM George Paton, upon getting the job, promptly brought back Von Miller, and exercised Bradley Chubb’s fifth-year option to give the Broncos an elite pass rush pairing. While that move has been applauded, it’s Paton’s draft-day decision to add Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II to an already loaded secondary that has been questioned, especially with coveted quarterbacks like Ohio State's Justin Fields and the Crimson Tide's Mac Jones still on the board.

Wyche didn't add any weight to that narrative, and instead praised the front office move to draft Surtain, while also pointing out the importance of returning veterans like Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons and paying nose tackle Mike Purcell last fall.

“They go and draft Patrick Surtain, the rangy cornerback from Alabama who will stick his nose up there and hit. And they’ve got Justin Simmons, the safety, one of the best players in the game, and also at nose tackle, they’re getting back Purcell [Mike], who was out most of last year with a foot injury. That is a big returning player because he really helped out their run defense.”

Losing vital pieces last year, like the run-stuffing expert Purcell, got overlooked in the wake of big names like Miller having already been ruled out for the year. And it showed on the field. Going to battle in the stacked AFC West is a formidable challenge for even a fully fit defensive unit, and providing the chips fall in Denver's favor, making a push for the playoffs will not be beyond reach, according to Wyche.

“They’re in a division where teams can score points and light it up. But I think the Broncos defense has an opportunity to give a team that a lot of people are sleeping on – an opportunity to at least get into that wild-card spot in the AFC West.”

Wyche predicts the Broncos to field the best defense in the NFL and truly vy for a playoff spot? Fans can only hope that this time, the Broncos can meet the lofty expectations around NFL media.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
166
Followers
417
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wyche
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Network#Nfl Total Access#Broncos News#Gm#Ohio State#Pro Bowl#Afc West#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Broncos' Von Miller ranked as 6th-best edge rusher by NFL personnel

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller might not get the credit he deserves from media members, but he’s still highly regarded in NFL circles. Miller was recently snubbed on Touchdown Wire’s list of the NFL’s top 11 edge defenders and he didn’t make CBS Sports’ list of the top 100 players in the league, but NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players still have him ranked high.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Melvin Gordon disrespected by NFL Network?

NFL Network analyst and former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew isn’t all that high on Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon for the 2021 season. While the Broncos haven’t exactly earned deserved recognition for high rankings, Gordon is near the bottom of this particular list. To be exact, Jones-Drew...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Have Cap Space to Make Another Big Splash

The early read on new Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is that he is deliberate in his approach to rebuild the team into a playoff contender. To his credit, Paton took action to build what is roundly projected to be the top secondary in the league, bolstered the Broncos' offensive line with quality talent, and drafted the future bell-cow running back.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos' Garett Bolles ranked among NFL's best offensive tackles

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently ranked the top 11 offensive tackles in the NFL, and Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles received some deserved praise. Bolles is ranked No. 4 on the list. He was the only offensive tackle in the AFC West to make the cut. Here is part of Farrar’s commentary for Bolles:
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Steve Wyche picks Denver's defense as the one he's most excited to see from the AFC

While the Broncos may be flying under the radar a bit as a team, one unit that's drawing interested eyes is their defense. With the return of Von Miller and several other defenders who missed considerable time a year ago, as well as the addition of Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby and Pat Surtain II to the secondary, Denver's defense is poised to be one of the league's best — and that is not being overlooked.
NFLSteelers Depot

Sunday Flashback: Steelers Rein In Broncos, Win AFC Championship

On the road for “one for the thumb,” the Pittsburgh Steelers had one more final true hump to get over before making a stop in Detroit, and it would be arguably their toughest test: Mile High Stadium to take on the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game. It’s always...
NFLYardbarker

Broncos LB Von Miller on NFL Future: 'Another 5 to 7 Years'

As far removed as he is from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy — a half-decade — is about how far Von Miller will extend his NFL future. "I’ve got a son," Miller told 9News' Mike Klis on Sunday. "He’ll be here in about three or four weeks. I definitely want him to be able to see me play. That’s going to take about 5 to 7 years. That’s what I have on my heart, that’s what I have on my mind, another 5 to 7 years. Whatever God will give me, I’m going to take it."
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Khalil Shakir, Wide Receiver, Boise State Broncos

Ezring: Stepping up as a team’s unquestioned top receiving option can be deleterious to a player’s production. Khalil Shakir, though, thrived in his new role in 2020. The skilled receiver has consistently shown off a refined playstyle and high motor that should help him see an NFL field early. The Boise State pass-catcher is a nuanced route runner who uses head movement, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or premature hip turns. Shakir also incorporates hand usage into his routes. A fluid mover, the Broncos’ receiver uses his impressive change of direction ability to snap his routes off cleanly and suddenly. While the ball is in the air, the senior boasts strong concentration and body control to locate and adjust to the ball. The Broncos’ star exhibits reliable hands, has a wide catch radius and plays bigger than his frame would indicate. After bringing the ball in, Shakir excels at making defenders miss after setting them up with body language. Moreover, the Boise State product works hard as a blocker. He has solid grip strength and leg drive to sustain engagement. On top of his technical play at receiver, Shakir’s versatility may appeal to teams. The Broncos employed him out of the slot, out wide, at running back, at wildcat quarterback and as a returner in bad-weather games or big moments. The talented receiver offers special teams value as a returner, a gunner and a blocker on punt return. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Player Profile: Jamar Johnson | S

The Denver Broncos doubled up on safety in the 2021 NFL draft with Indiana's Jamar Johnson being the second one selected in Round 5. There's a lot to like about Johnson, especially in coverage where he allowed a 27.5 passer rating when targeted. He also picked off four passes, with...
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Broncos Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

As we approach training camp, there isn’t a story more intriguing than how the battle under center will unfold in Denver. Highlighted by one of the most budding, youth-infused rosters in all of football, the Denver Broncos possess all the ingredients necessary to surprise in what will prove to be a competitive division.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Where should Denver rank in the NFL in sacks this year?

The guys breakdown how many sacks the Broncos should have this year, who should account for the most, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Here's Why 2021 is Crucial for Von Miller's Legacy as a Bronco

Von Miller is already one of the greatest Denver Broncos of all time. This status is based on what he has done and a projection of what is to come from the rest of his career. However, the coming 2021 season will determine where he ultimately ranks among the all-time greats when his career is finished.

Comments / 0

Community Policy