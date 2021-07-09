Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arnolds Park, IA

Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries Bringing Summer Concert Series to Arnolds Park

By charguth
kicdam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The sound of Christian music will fill the air later this summer as Okoboji Bible Conference brings a summer concert series to Arnolds Park. Jon Pausley is the Executive Director of Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries. He tells KICD News the first three shows will all be at the Tabernacle on the Okoboji Bible Conference campus, but the final concert with Sanctus Real will be on Preservation Plaza, something that started last year because of the pandemic.

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Arnolds Park, IA
City
Okoboji, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bible#Christian Music#Tabernacle#Sanctus Real#Kicd News#Okobojiconference Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy