Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries Bringing Summer Concert Series to Arnolds Park

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The sound of Christian music will fill the air later this summer as Okoboji Bible Conference brings a summer concert series to Arnolds Park. Jon Pausley is the Executive Director of Okoboji Bible Conference Ministries. He tells KICD News the first three shows will all be at the Tabernacle on the Okoboji Bible Conference campus, but the final concert with Sanctus Real will be on Preservation Plaza, something that started last year because of the pandemic.