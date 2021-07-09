Cancel
Spirits Gallery: New Limited Releases From Anteel, Bacardi, Sipsmith And More

By BevNET.com Staff
BevNET.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirits producers released a range of pride-focused, patriotic and citrus-infused products this month in addition to a variety of innovative bourbons from brands such as TX Whiskey, Yellow Rose Distillery and Watershed. Check out the gallery for the latest new releases, limited-edition spirits and brand relaunches.

BevNET.com

Limestone Branch Distillery Releases Limited Edition Yellowstone Expression

Each year since 2015, Beam has produced a unique, limited-edition bourbon under the Yellowstone brand, which was established in 1872 by Beam’s great-great-grandfather and early bourbon pioneer, J.W. Dant. For this year’s Yellowstone Limited Edition, Beam selected Amarone casks to finish select barrels of 7-year-old-bourbon to complement the tasting notes of the extra-aged bourbons that make up this year’s Limited Edition.
BevNET.com

Baltimore Spirits Company Announce Release Of New Bourbon

While American bourbons are normally made with malted barley, BSC – in their typical fashion – has taken a non-traditional route by instead creating a wheated bourbon using malted rye; the same used in their flagship Epoch Rye Whiskey. After aging for two years in BSC’s American oak barrels, the final product has stronger notes of sweetness and grassiness, as well as “tropical” notes and the signature smoothness that is expected in their Epoch line of whiskeys.
BevNET.com

Ogden’s Own Distillery Launches Two New Canned Cocktail Offerings

OGDEN, Utah – Ogden’s Own, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, continues the expansion of its popular canned cocktail line, launched earlier this year, with the addition of two more new varietals: Madam Pattirini Gin & Tonic and Porter’s Whiskey Cola. Rolling out in tandem with the official arrival of summer, both new expressions represent a nod to classic mixed drinks, delivering Ogden’s Own fans crisp, refreshing and balanced carbonated options that seamlessly compliment the rest of its canned cocktail line – which includes two Five Wives Vodka varietals and two Porter’s Whiskey Liqueur choices – bringing the total size of the portfolio to six canned offerings. All expressions are officially available for sale at the Ogden’s Own Distillery Store at 615 W. Stockman Way. Expanded distribution to Ogden’s Own customers nationwide via the brand’s retail and online partners is expected in the coming weeks.
foodsided.com

Kim Crawford Illuminate shines a new light on a popular New Zealand wine

Pouring a glass of Kim Crawford feels like enjoying a night with an old friend. With Kim Crawford Illuminate, that best friend has a little new sparkle to the glass. Just like a new outfit adds a little brightness to the day, this better for you wine could add a little pep to your step.
BevNET.com

Monaco Cocktails Debuts New Tequila Sun Crush

CHICAGO — Monaco Cocktails, a leading line of premium ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktails from Atomic Brands, announces the launch of its new flavor variety: Tequila Sun Crush. The ultimate summertime canned cocktail, Tequila Sun Crush combines agave tequila with delicious orange for a bright and bubbly mashup of flavors. Bringing...
Brewbound.com

KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing Company to Release AC/DC Beers

KnuckleBonz® and Calicraft Brewing Company® announces its plans to launch a new music branded beverage line with two AC/DC officially licensed beers: AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC® TNT Double IPA coming to select retail in late summer of 2021. We are excited to announce this is the first...
BevNET.com

Lambay Irish Whiskey America Announces Exclusive Export Deal

New York, N.Y. – Lambay Irish Whiskey America (LIWA) has announced it will be the exclusive importer of Lambay Irish Whiskey in the United States and throughout the Western Hemisphere. Lambay Irish Whiskey, owned and produced by Lambay Irish Whiskey Company (LIWC), is a premium Irish Whiskey that is independently sourced, master-blended and cognac-cask finished — and a collaboration between the Baring Family’s Revelstoke Trust, owners of Lambay Island, and world-renowned Cognac-producer House of Camus. LIWC is headquartered in Dublin and led by Managing Director Jean-David Costerg. Newly formed LIWA will be led by spirits industry veteran Kevin Richard as CEO. Joining LIWA’s board is industry veteran and former chairman of WSWA J. Smoke Wallin.
Stowe, VTBrewbound.com

Stowe Cider Releases Fresh Squeeze

Stowe, VT – Stowe Cider is eager to introduce the new tart, refreshing sibling to Fresh Press, Fresh Squeeze! Fresh Squeeze is sold in 12 ounce cans, as a four pack for $9.00. Made with homemade lemonade and sparkling water, Fresh Squeeze is the non-alcoholic, small batch, thirst-quencher you’ve been...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

A. Lange & Söhne Just Released 4 New Limited-Edition Watches, Including 2 Langematik Perpetual Calendars

Leave It to A. Lange & Söhne to make turning 20 look more elegant than awkward. On Tuesday, the German watchmaker debuted four new limited-edition watches, including two updates to the Langematik Perpetual that coincide with the model’s 20th anniversary. Originally released in 2001, the celebrated perpetual calendar watch is now available in pink gold and white gold cases, each with blue dials, both in limited editions of 50 pieces.
Restaurantsfb101.com

DOGFISH HEAD TEAMS UP WITH TIPSY SCOOP TO LAUNCH HAZY-O! ICE CREAM

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is incredibly excited to announce the release of Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream, a first-of-its-kind, oat milk-based dessert inspired by one of its best-selling beers, Hazy-O!. Created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop – an artisanal ice cream brand that blends rich, hand-crafted ice cream with alcohol for the perfect boozy treat – Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day and will be available for purchase nationwide.
architecturaldigest.com

The Drop List: New Releases From Brightland, Our Place, West Elm, Superette, and More

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Welcome to The Drop List, where we shopping obsessives give you the lowdown on the most highly anticipated releases and intriguing launches of...
Shoppingchatsports.com

FOCO Releases Limited Edition “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Bobbleheads

Coinciding with the release of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which of course stars LeBron James and features Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, among marquee players, FOCO is now selling limited edition bobbleheads inspired from the Warner Bros. film. The collection of officially licensed bobbleheads showcases an expansive roster...
Drinksvinepair.com

Boston Beer, Beam Suntory Partner for Truly Spirits, Sauza Canned Cocktail Lines

With consumer preferences evolving, two major players in the drinks business are coming together to satisfy demands with innovative collaborations. Beam Suntory, known for its wide range of spirits, including iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbons in addition to a host of Japanese, Scotch, and Canadian whisky labels, is entering into a long-term strategic partnership with the Boston Beer Company, a firm with a diverse portfolio of brands, including Truly and Twisted Tea, that began with its Samuel Adams beer.
DrinksBevNET.com

FIJI Water Launches New “It’s Not Just Water” Campaign With Music Composed By Hans Zimmer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — FIJI Water, the No. 1 premium imported bottled water in the U.S., launched its new campaign chronicling the unique and pristine journey of FIJI Water: from the clouds, to rain, through rocks, into a deep artesian aquifer, and bottled at the source. Told in four installments, the story comes to life with music by 11-time Academy Award-nominated composer Hans Zimmer.
BevNET.com

Picnic Brunch Expands Product Line With Ready To Drink Bellini

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Picnic Brunch, the premier brunch-based canned cocktail company founded in New York, has announced the launch of its newest product, the Picnic Brunch Bellini. The addition of the Bellini expands their brunch-focused portfolio, which already includes a ready-to-drink Bloody Mary and Mimosa. The Bellini is made...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Scarabus Islay Single Malt Whisky

It should come as zero surprise to anyone reading this site with regularity (and thank you for that) that as a collective, we are big fans of nearly everything emanating from Islay. It doesn’t really matter the distillery, the bottler, or the finish, we’ll probably drink it. We’ll even try contract independent bottlings hiding behind a corporate label or pseudonym if there’s a promise of a peated good time. Which is what we have here today. This mystery bottling from Hunter Laing carries no birth certificate or form of valid ID. It was purchased at a local chain shop which shall remain nameless, but undoubtedly owns the rights to the brand in the United States.
Drinkswinemag.com

Sling & Stone 2020 Rosé of Pinot Noir (Monterey County)

A dark-salmon color in the glass, this bottling begins with light aromas of dried watermelon on the nose. The palate packs a bit more entertainment, showing cranberry, red apple, dried lemon peel and a lightly candied finish, wrapped in a fine texture. Matt Kettmann. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Rosé of.

