Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Our Editors Swear These Pillows Are the Secret to Better Sleep — and They’re Both on Sale

By Rebecca Ravee Norris
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Have you ever had that dreaded feeling of waking up achy, sore, and not very rested? That’s a telltale sign your pillow is likely on it’s last leg and is in serious need of a replacement. Investing in quality pillows that will last for years to come is always a great idea — especially when you can nab two for the price of one. Luckily, Tempur-Pedic is making the task easier than ever with their sitewide sale, happening now through July 12. While the brand is best known for its top-of-the-line mattresses and mattress toppers, their pillows often fly under the radar, despite touting equally impressive reviews.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pillows#Tempur#Tempur Pedic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

Anti-allergy pillows are the answer to a restful night's sleep free – these are the best according to allergy-suffering editors

Worried about allergies? Don't lose sleep over it. Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. When you suffer with allergies, particularly at this time of year (hay fever, we’re looking at you), all you look forward to is a good night’s kip to sleep off itchy eyes and tickly throats. Actually falling asleep when you’re suffering with said symptoms is a whole other story, however, so sourcing the best anti-allergy pillow is imperative.
LifestyleDaily Beast

I’ve Never Slept Better Than I Have on This Mattress

Scouting Report: Not only is this the most supportive, comfortable mattress I’ve ever tried, but shopping for it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. About six months ago, I realized something: the mattress I was sleeping on just was not going to cut it. It was made of memory foam entirely and not only would I sweat the whole night through, but after about the second year of using it, I began sinking into it like quicksand. It got to the point where I was sleeping on the couch—it was truly more comfortable—and so I decided it was time to get a new mattress. I couldn’t be happier with the one I chose.
Fast Company

Purple’s luxury pillow line has changed the way I sleep

Finding the “right” pillow is my white whale. I’m a side sleeper, tend to toss and tense up, and have mind-numbing, days-long migraines if I sleep in the wrong position, even for an hour or two. My doctor has chalked it up to a mix of poor posture and a bad sleep schedule. The threat of physical therapy led me on the search for a better pillow (and work habits), and nothing has come close to the Harmony pillow from Purple.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

We've found the best room sprays on the market to make your home smell totally luxurious

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. When you think about fragrancing your home, your mind instantly flashes to candles, reed diffusers and essential oil diffusers, right? While it’s no secret that we love ourselves a cosy evening in with all the blankets and cushions surrounding us, sometimes they’re not always the easiest option.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Griggs: Sleep, vacation, conversation for a better you, better team

Proud to be an aggressive “go-getter?” You might want to rethink that attitude and let things come to you once in a while. Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar said it well, “Yond Cassius has a lean and hungry look; He thinks too much. Such men are dangerous.” This quick and ambitious readiness to fight or act can be a harmful impulse.
ElectronicsFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Adjustable pillows could help your sleep

A better night’s sleep could be a pillow away! If you’re tossing and turning at night, the culprit could be your pillow. Enter adjustable pillows. Consumer Reports just took a look at three. They’re packed with filling made from different materials and inserts that you can adjust to your liking.
Hair CareRefinery29

8 Affordable Hair Dryers Beauty Editors, Stylists, & Reviewers Swear By

Spend a little time browsing online for blowdryers, and you'll quickly realize that the market is dominated by souped-up models that retail for a small fortune. Luckily, there are a handful of options that fall into the middle, or what we like to call, the hair-dryer sweet spot. This magical place is where the price is manageable (read: under $75!), and the technology is on par with models retailing for triple the cost.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

Can You Re-Fluff Pillows That Become Flat Over Time?

We've all been there: You're ready to go to sleep for the night, but are unable to drift off because—seemingly out of nowhere—your once comfortable pillow feels all wrong. You scrunch it, bunch it, and even fold it in half to work it back into its supportive shape. Trying to re-fluff a pillow that has lost its form over time is a common way to try and fix these troubles, but according to these two experts, it might not work. Ahead, their best tips for reviving pillows that go flat and the most common signs that it's time to invest in a new set.
Home & Gardenthekatynews.com

Are Futons Good To Sleep on Every Night?

A futon mattress is not a new invention by any means, but it is still fairly new to most people. Most people who have owned a futon have probably been using it for about seven years now, and still haven’t encountered any health problems yet. But this may be all about to change. Over the past several years, futon mattresses have started to become more mainstream. This article will talk about the health benefits of a futon, as well as the changes that are occurring in the industry to make this product more accessible to the mainstream market.
Fitnessb969fm.com

Is It Better to Sleep in or Exercise When You’re Tired?

Getting enough sleep is really important. Researchers from the UK Biobank group found that higher levels of physical activity might be able to counteract the negative health impact of poor sleep. Study authors note that exercise and high-quality sleep definitely have very good effects on health, but note that, “Poor...
LifestyleApartment Therapy

5 Things I Learned After Installing My First-Ever Bidet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m pretty sure the first time I saw a bidet was as a young teen on a family vacation. And I’m pretty sure my parents told me and my younger brother that it was for washing underwear. I accepted it for years because the alternative — that it was in fact for washing BUTTS — just seemed too outrageous.
TechnologyPosted by
DFW Community News

Ready to Sleep Better? Enter Hatch Restore.

Home· Lifestyle· Living· Living· Living Well· Single Mom Life. All moms know that your time isn’t your own. Once you have kids, any old routine you had established for yourself goes out the window. I wouldn’t have it any other way, but lately I’ve been wanting to form a new evening and nighttime routine that is just for me.
Healthfoxla.com

Dr. Frank Lipman shares tips for better sleep

Dr. Frank Lipman, co-author of "Better Sleep, Better You", shares tips for getting better sleep. Are you losing sleep because of schedule inconsistency, anxiety over re-entering society post pandemic, or chronic insomnia? Here are some helpful tips!
LifestyleApartment Therapy

This Wall-Mounted Toilet Brush Saves Space in My Tiny Bathroom and Is Better Than All the Others I’ve Tried

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The process of picking out a toilet brush is usually a pretty thoughtless task. After all, cleaning the toilet isn’t the most coveted household task on the chore list. So as long as it looks like it’ll do what it’s supposed to, a toilet brush is pretty much a grab-and-go buy. Never once have I thought that the cleaning tool could add to my bathroom aesthetic. However, I came to rethink my blasé attitude toward the everyday toilet brush when I saw a silicone version on Overstock that can be mounted to the wall, no hardware required.
LifestyleEyewitness News

Sleep Better With Fishers Finery Pillowcases

Get a good nights sleep with help from amazing silk pillowcases made by Fishers Finery, a local company! Kara went to learn all about the advantages of the pillowcases at Fishers Finery in Plantsville. Visit fishersfinery.com to start shopping and use code BETTERCT for 15% off.
Electronicscoolthings.com

LensHD Cleans Your Glasses, So You Never Have To

It doesn’t matter how careful you are with your glasses – those lenses are inevitably going to get dirty at some point in the next couple of hours. Sometimes, it’s the sweat from your head that does it. Other times, it’s your dirty fingers brushing up on them accidentally. Another time, it could be sauce from some sandwich you’re stuffing in your face. Point is, your glasses will get dirty and you’ll need to clean them. A lot. And it gets annoying. The LensHD gives you a small machine that can clean your glasses all by itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy