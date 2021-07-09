Our Editors Swear These Pillows Are the Secret to Better Sleep — and They’re Both on Sale

Scouting Report: Not only is this the most supportive, comfortable mattress I’ve ever tried, but shopping for it was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. About six months ago, I realized something: the mattress I was sleeping on just was not going to cut it. It was made of memory foam entirely and not only would I sweat the whole night through, but after about the second year of using it, I began sinking into it like quicksand. It got to the point where I was sleeping on the couch—it was truly more comfortable—and so I decided it was time to get a new mattress. I couldn’t be happier with the one I chose.