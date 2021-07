A Bitcoin supply shock may be around the corner, according to Troy Gayeski, a co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital. Gayeski told Bloomberg on Monday that on-chain signals suggest that Bitcoin “hodlers” have resumed accumulation with the intention of holding the flagship currency for a long period. He opined that these proponents of Bitcoin are gobbling the asset from speculators who got into the market at peak prices. According to him: