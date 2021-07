The Space Bar Underarm Soap is a highly effective treatment to prevent B.O. and healthy skin. The product is powered by activated charcoal—a favorite ingredient in the detoxifying beauty category—and tea tree. According to the brand, its formulation is capable of "absorbing and washing away odor-causing impurities in just 60 seconds. In addition, the bar features avocado, sunflower, and olive oils which enable it to deliver a good dose of hydration to the skin. The recipe of the Space Bar Underarm Soap is free of palm and is not tested on animals. It also has an exfoliating effect, thanks to the added glycolic acid.