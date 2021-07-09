Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Jean Paul Gaultier: "I Cannot Stop. I Go On Forever."

By Kristen Bateman
townandcountrymag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when the undisputed enfant terrible of the couture was Jean Paul Gaultier. But back in January 2020, the designer announced his retirement and staged his biggest show ever. Boy George performed an Amy Winehouse song. The Hadid sisters walked alongside longtime muses of the house dating back to the 1980s. And Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Eva Herzigova and designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Christian Lacroix were just a few of the notables in the front row.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boy George
Person
Madonna
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Nicolas Ghesquière
Person
Christian Lacroix
Person
Amy Winehouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Retirement#Rebel Heart#T C#Miss Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike, Sacai, and Jean Paul Gaultier made the Frankenstein of sneakers

Chitose Abe — founder of Japanese luxury brand Sacai — was given the reigns for Jean Paul Gaultier’s next couture collection in early 2020. But thanks to the pandemic, Abe’s temporary takeover was delayed, giving Nike just enough time to commemorate the collaboration with their own. Now, a modified Nike VaporWaffle sneaker bears both Sacai and Gaultier’s names.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Jean Paul Gaultier Watches His AW21 Haute Couture Show For The First Time From The Front Row

Sacai designer Chitose Abe designed the collection of deconstructed silhouettes matching them to Gaultier’s signature punk style of past looks of corsetry and sailor shirts. If you remember correctly Jean Paul Gaultier did his last couture show in January 2020 and turned over the keys to his couture atelier to guest designers for each new collection, not just one creative head. His AW21-22 haute couture collection, a collaboration between Chitose Abe, founder of the brand Sacai, was a three-way team effort with tattoo artist Dr. Woo joining with his second-skin prints.
Apparelptownmedia.com

Jean Paul Gaultier x sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle Mix Release Date

The Nike Vaporwaffle has received both the highest levels of admiration along with various displays of criticism, all signs of a polarizing and successful silhouette. The sacai design is set to continue in 2021, with all signs pointing towards more colorways and models being released. Having just stepped off the Paris runway, the model has been seen with a mid-cut design.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier Drop Collaborative Clothing

Editor's Notes: Gaultier's return to ready-to-wear is growing even bigger. With his initial offering already available at retailers like SSENSE, the French designer's latest couture offering — overseen by sacai founder Chitose Abe — has just debuted alongside an array of RTW apparel. Jointly devised by Abe and Gaultier in...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

“The Role Of Fashion Is To Reflect What’s Happening In Society”: Jean Paul Gaultier In Conversation With Chitose Abe

Jean Paul Gaultier met Chitose Abe of Sacai in person for the first time about three years ago on a trip to Tokyo and the two designers remember bonding over Gaultier’s favourite cake – lychee and rose macarons from Pierre Hermé Paris. “With food, we are always fusing different ingredients together to create something new,” Gaultier muses. “The same can be said for architecture when a building is renovated or extended, and in fashion when a designer takes over a house.” Now the time has come for Gaultier to hand over the creative reins of his eponymous house, and on 7 July, Abe revealed the Gaultier Paris by Sacai autumn/winter 2021 haute couture collection.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zara Revisits Iconic Peter Lindbergh Photographs in a Surprise Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Though Peter Lindbergh’s photographs helped to define an era, their sense of timelessness makes them rather hard to date. In 2015, Calvin Klein used one of Lindbergh’s images featuring Mark Vanderloo and Christy Turlington for its Eternity campaign. At the time, the image was over 25 years old, yet no one clocked it. Some of the late photographer’s works, curated by his friend, the creative director Fabien Baron, have been selected to grace a collection of T-shirts and pullovers for Zara. And, like the Eternity ad, the merchandise—created to benefit the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics—evokes a cool factor that belies the archival significance of the works they present.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Hadid Bids Farewell To Cannes With A Carrie Bradshaw Tribute

Long before the rest of the fashion world embraced the return of the Y2K aesthetic, Bella Hadid had appointed herself the face of Noughties nostalgia, modelling everything from sparkly butterfly clips to flared Miss Sixty jeans over the course of lockdown. No surprise, then, that her Riviera wardrobe during her recent Cannes trip featured plenty of holiday-appropriate nods to millennium style. See the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier sarong she transformed into a shirt for a Mediterranean cruise, worn with Susamusa flares, rhinestone-studded Chanel sunnies, and wedge-heeled Coperni flip-flops.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Glamour, We’ve Missed You! 6 Head-Turning Trends You Need To Know From The AW21 Couture Shows

Whew. It’s been a while since glamour – in all its fierce glory – reigned on the runways. I’ll be honest, if you polled a line-up of worldwide Vogue editors on how they felt about the word ‘glamour’ back in 2019, there would have been mixed reactions. Pre-pandemic, the G-word was shorthand for heels that hurt to walk in and a kind-of head-to-toe trussed-up-ness that demanded hard graft (and boob tape). “Clean” style we could get behind. “Extra”? Yep. “Glamour”? Our perennially sneaker-clad feet and office work schedules didn’t know her.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 50 Greatest Cannes Film Festival Looks of All-Time

What makes a Cannes Film Festival look iconic? The annual event, which celebrates its 74th anniversary this year, is known for its couture-clad guests, but you don’t make a splash there without going the extra mile. Just as the festival’s top prizes celebrate cinema’s most innovative and audacious talents, its red carpet rewards boldness and irreverence. At Cannes, celebrities are expected to create a moment.
Designers & Collectionsclassicchicagomagazine.com

Coco Chanel—Her Re-Entry

…..A quote from Gabrielle Chanel—her reply to Marlène Dietrich when Marlène asked her why was she going to launch herself back into the world of fashion. Chanel working on a model. Her first re-entry collection 1954. The war was over, Paris was once again liberated—Chanel had narrowly escaped incarceration for...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

I'm Obsessed With Designer Sneakers, But This Alexander McQueen Pair Makes Me Forget About 'Em All

I love sneakers. But while most sneakerheads chase the euphoric high of copping the latest Yeezy launch and navigate the Nike SNKRS app by muscle memory alone, my preferences lean toward big-name designers' takes on tennis shoes. We're talking the lip-biting disbelief of seeing Dior Air Force Ones at the inauguration. The satisfaction of being able to spot a pair of Margiela Tabi Reeboks in the wild. The insider's club of being able to discern a pair of Vans from their Céline (and not Celine) counterparts.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Michael Kors Collection Unveils Glamorous 40th Anniversary Ad Campaign

Michael Kors Collection announces their Fall/Winter 2021 collection that celebrates the eponymous designer's 40th anniversary. Shot by the legendary Inez and Vinoodh, the campaign stars friends of the house , including Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Murphy, and Liya Kebede, alongside Bella Hadid, Adut Akech, and Vittoria Ceretti. The campaign was shot...
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Tommy Hilfiger and Indya Moore Co-Design a Gender Fluid Capsule + More Fashion News

Including Victoria Beckham's fifth collaboration with Reebok. This week brought with it an influx of collaboration announcements from all over the map. Indya Moore joined Tommy Hilfiger in a major #FashionForAll moment, JW Anderson tapped eyewear brand Persol for a punchy vision, Sacai teamed up with visual artist KAWS to create a Holt Renfrew line, plus an oh so familiar Victoria Beckham and Reebok reunion. Read on for more.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Audrey Hepburn Swore By This Cult-Favorite Conditioning Mask for Repairing Damaged Hair & It’s on Amazon

We can’t get enough of affordable celeb-approved beauty finds, but there is something about finding a product from a retro Hollywood icon that feels like you’re winning the lottery. We’ve been snagging Jackie Kennedy’s namesake Jack Rogers on sale all summer long, along with her (and Marilyn Monroe’s) favorite Erno Laszlo products. But did you know you can buy Audrey Hepburn’s best-kept hair secret still? Yep, her favorite hair mask is still for sale, and you can even get it on Amazon!

Comments / 0

Community Policy