Jean Paul Gaultier: "I Cannot Stop. I Go On Forever."
There was a time when the undisputed enfant terrible of the couture was Jean Paul Gaultier. But back in January 2020, the designer announced his retirement and staged his biggest show ever. Boy George performed an Amy Winehouse song. The Hadid sisters walked alongside longtime muses of the house dating back to the 1980s. And Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, Eva Herzigova and designers Nicolas Ghesquière and Christian Lacroix were just a few of the notables in the front row.
