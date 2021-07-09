Cancel
This Versatile $15 Organizer Creates Instant Storage Space in Your Kitchen — and Has Nearly 10,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

By Phoebe Sklansky
Apartment Therapy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen knows the trials and tribulations of storing all of your gear neatly and accessibly. From cabinets overflowing with pots, pans, and trays to drawers so packed to the brim with spatulas, tongs, and whisks that they won’t close, there are so many ways for the clutter to get out of hand. That’s why versatile storage solutions are a must if you want to have a chance at controlling the chaos of your kitchen. And right now, we’ve got our eye on this SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder. This uber-popular find with nearly 10,000 five-star reviews might just be the answer to all of your cabinet woes. Even more exciting? It’s on sale for just $15 on Amazon.

