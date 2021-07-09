Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Inside Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s Romantic Summer Getaway to Aspen: See the Photos

By Miranda Siwak
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zCeL_0asLUs0Y00
The Little Nell

Love is in the mountain air! Following a tumultuous journey on The Bachelor, Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell soaked up plenty of quality time during a romantic summer vacation last month.

The pair jetted off to Aspen, Colorado, on June 29 for a short getaway. An eyewitness caught the couple relaxing at the Little Nell, a five-star and five-diamond hotel near Aspen Mountain and Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort.

“Rachael was excited to experience Aspen for the first time,” the insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They toured the gardens and pool courtyard at the hotel, sipped champagne and celebrated with a toast.”

They were later spotted getting cozy at The Nell’s new wine bar, where James, 29, “leaned in affectionately” toward Kirkconnell, 24. “This was only a glimpse of the affection they’ve been giving each other the entire time,” the onlooker says. “And they certainly weren’t hiding it.”

The couple also dined on the outdoor patio of Ajax Tavern, The Nell’s mountainside restaurant, and even posed for a photo on a chairlift decorated with blooming wildflowers.

“They snuggled next to each other, and he was very endearing towards her,” the insider tells Us, adding that the “big foodies” later “indulged” on an impressive lunch spread, including truffle fries, the double wagyu burger, bolognese, ricotta tartine and cauliflower gratin.

On day two of their trip, the ABC Food Tours founder joined Kirkconnell on Snowmass Mountain in the Lost Forest. The pair rode up the Elk Camp Gondola, “canoodling” the entire time. At the top, they completed the Treeline Trial Challenge Course, attempting rappelling, zipline and bridge-and-ladder ropes course challenges throughout the day. The real estate agent is an “adventure seeker,” the source notes, and his fearlessness “has rubbed off on Rachael.”

The off-on Bachelor couple were in good spirits during their vacation, despite their rocky history. “[Their] Aspen getaway was very romantic,” the source reveals. “Both were bright-eyed, easygoing and in a very joyous mood. It’s very obvious to onlookers that they are definitely headed in the direction of an engagement. … They were very close and acted as if they had been dating for years.”

The former Bachelor and the graphic designer met during season 25 of the ABC reality series, which premiered in January. The duo briefly split in February when her past racially insensitive photos resurfaced on social media. The former football player reconciled with the Georgia native in April, and one month later, he described the effort they both put in to heal their relationship.

“It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship,” James said on the “Pomp” podcast at the time. “There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship.”

Keep scrolling for images from James and Kirkconnell’s romantic Aspen getaway:

Comments / 13

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Aspen, CO
Aspen, CO
Entertainment
City
Snowmass, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Nell#Ajax Tavern#The Abc Food Tours#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Show Twins’ ‘Dream’ Nursery

A sigh of relief! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed their twin babies’ nursery one month after their arrival. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” the former Bachelor, 39, captioned a Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshow. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids. Also check out our latest YouTube vid for details about the room and a link to all of the products!”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Twin Sons’ 1st Month With Family Photos

Something sweet to celebrate! Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa honored their twin sons’ first month of life with an adorable family photo shoot. “ONE MONTH OLD ZION AND ZILLION CANNON,” the DJ, 29, captioned Friday, July 16, Instagram slideshows of the infants wearing matching black onesies and headphones. In a separate post, she and the Masked Singer host, 40, cuddled up to the sleeping brothers.
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Biz Markie Dead: ‘Just a Friend’ Rapper Dies at 57

Biz Markie, the rapper best known for the hit song “Just a Friend,” died on Friday, July 16. He was 57. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time,” a rep for the rapper told TMZ on Friday. “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s Relationship Timeline

Far from a flop! Christina Haack and Joshua Hall’s sweet love story has captivated fans since they first announced their relationship in July 2021. Following her divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star was spotted with a handsome stranger who Us Weekly subsequently confirmed was Hall. Soon after, Haack opened up about her new relationship in a lengthy Instagram post, noting she wanted to “protect” her new beau from all the hard parts of life in the spotlight.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Us Weekly

Married at First Sight’s Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs Divorce: ‘We Aren’t Closing the Doors on a Possible Future’

Ending the experiment for good? Less than one year after tying the knot on Married at First Sight, Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs are getting a divorce, Us Weekly confirms. The pair, who appeared on season 12 of the Lifetime hit series and married on August 31, 2020, have been living apart since April, according to court documents filed in June.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Feels ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ 2 Months After Welcoming Son: It Was ‘Excruciating’

Christine Quinn went into shocking detail about her labor and delivery after welcoming her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May. “Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻,” Quinn, 31, captioned photos of her family via Instagram on Thursday, July 15.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Summer Dresses for Impressing at All Types of Occasions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Calendars and planners everywhere are seriously putting the work in this summer. Last year, we were basically looking for any excuse to jot down any plans down at all — even ones we would have remembered either way. This year, however, we have events! Occasions! Moments! And we need dresses for all of them!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Heidi Klum: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘My Favorite Exercise Is Jumping on the Trampoline’)

Thanks to her lengthy and thriving multi-hyphenate career, many people feel like they’ve known Heidi Klum forever. The Germany’s Next Top Model host first hit it big in the modeling world when she graced the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. On top of becoming the first Germany-born Victoria’s Secret Angel, she’s also helped others get their start in the fashion industry by hosting Project Runway and Making the Cut.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on PDA While House Hunting at $65 Million Los Angeles Mansion

New digs? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been turning up the heat on their romance since April — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. The pair were out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 15, visiting high-end properties in the chic Holmby Hills neighborhood, including one massive estate listed for nearly $65 million. The 31,000 square foot home boasts eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, with a bowling alley, movie theater, fully stocked gym, wine cellar and more dream amenities, according to Zillow.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Julia Roberts’ 16-Year-Old Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut With Dad Danny Moder

Father-daughter date night! Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, attended the Thursday, July 15, Flag Day premiere with her dad, Danny Moder. The teenager rocked a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes while posing for pictures on the red carpet. She accessorized with a necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail. Moder, 52, wore a black suit for his daughter’s red carpet debut.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photo With 2 Kids During ‘Magical’ Disney World Visit

Disney day! Kelly Clarkson was all smiles at Disney World with her two children on Wednesday, January 14. “‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for,’” the Voice coach, 39, captioned an Instagram photo with daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5. “We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y’all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it’s at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney.”

Comments / 13

Community Policy