Israel Adesanya breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his champion analysis on the entire UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main card. UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on no. 4 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a fight that could land the winner a title shot.

www.mmaweekly.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Las Vegas#Combat#Freestylebender
