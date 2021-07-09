Spice Girls Release Never-Before-Heard Single ‘Feed Your Love’ in Celebration of ‘Wannabe’ Turning 25

Forever spicing up our lives! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic hit “Wannabe,” the Spice Girls released a special never-before-heard track titled “Feed Your Love” on Friday, July 9.

The track was written by the Spice Girls — a.k.a. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — with Richard Stannard and Matt Rowe in 1995. While fans may have heard a snippet of the song when it was leaked in 2016, it was completely new to most.

The Spice Girls. ITV/Shutterstock

On top of their unreleased song, the band members shared their own memories in honor of the famous track’s anniversary.

“25 years of ‘Wannabe’. Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain,” Halliwell, 48, wrote via Instagram on Friday. “I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls. BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger. 💓.”

Mel C, 47, for her part, reminisced about the making of the song’s music video.

“25 years! Can you believe it?! With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!”

After the band’s official Instagram account shared the news, fans were quick to beg for more unreleased music.

“Please more unreleased songs. ‘Feed Your Love’ is great 🔥👏,” one wrote. “’Feed Your Love’ made my day! I love it. Can we have more please!” another added.

While no additional surprises have been announced, the Spice Girls might have more tricks up their sleeve as the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Spice, comes closer. The record was originally released on September 19, 1996.

The Spice Girls perform at Madison Square Garden in 2008. MEGA

In her own Instagram post, Mel B, 46, promised fans they have more to look forward to.

“Ahhh finally peeps!!!! It’s been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise to you all,” she wrote.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!