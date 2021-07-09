Pfizer Developing a Vaccine Booster Shot & New Vaccine as Delta Variant Spreads
Pfizer and BioNTech are going after the Delta variant in an announcement Thursday, according to CNBC. Their intention is to develop a COVID-19 booster shot aimed at sustaining high immunity levels longterm, as well as—as a backup plan—a whole new vaccine specifically aimed at the highly transmissible Delta variant that is raising concerns around the world (over 100 countries, according to The New York Times) and that is already the dominant form spreading in the United States.www.themarysue.com
