As rumors of a new Silent Hill game prove as enduring as the image of Pyramid Head, it's delicious torture for fans to imagine what the horror series could look like in 2021. Just as horror films have learned to twist more modern conveniences – cell phones, social media, constant access to the worst news from all parts of the world at all times – into devastating reflections of reality, Silent Hill could use them to create its most disturbing installment yet. The first Silent Hill game was released back in 1999, but its themes of loss and strange cult practices could be the fodder for any prestige horror film released in the last three years.