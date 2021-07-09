Cancel
Library book returned to British cathedral was 300 years overdue

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
July 9 (UPI) -- Officials at a British cathedral said a book that arrived in the mail recently is believed to have been checked out from the facility's library more than 300 years ago.

The Rev. Canon Keith Farrow, who has served as vice dean and canon missioner at Sheffield Cathedral since 2014, said the book, a 1704 printing of The Faith and Practice of a Church of England Man, arrived in the mail this week along with a note from a woman explaining its origins.

"It has come back to us because a lady in Wales, whose godmother passed away, found it amongst her belongings. In her will was the bequest that it should return to Sheffield Cathedral," Farrow told the Sheffield Star.

"Inside, it's actually dated 1709 and it's very beautifully written, it says 'this book belongs to ye lending library at Sheffield church,' which is Sheffield Cathedral," Farrow said. "So this has obviously been taken out of the lending library and not returned."

He said the cathedral's library had been a popular local feature until it was dismantled in the 1800s.

Farrow joked the overdue fee for the book could buy the cathedral "a new roof."

"But I did promise the family I wouldn't charge them the fine -- they've returned the book and that's wonderful. So this little book, just over 300 years ago, left the library. Now it's come back home so it's a joy to have this little jewel back here in Sheffield Cathedral," he said.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

