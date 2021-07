Cytauxzoonosis is a mouth-full, but it is a very deadly disease that can often prove fatal to cats that contract it. Also known as “Bobcat Fever,” this disease is caused by a parasite spread through certain ticks. Five to 10 years ago, the disease would have been considered absolutely fatal with no chance of survival. However, with modern advancement in treatment, cats can be saved about 50 percent of the time, as long as they receive treatment quickly enough. The life-threatening disease is caused by a protozoal organism known as Cytauxzoon felis which gets into the bloodstream after a cat is bitten by a tick that was first on a bobcat.