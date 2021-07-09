Cancel
Markets

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil follows weaker dollar move, Gold rallies, Bitcoin higher

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude prices are closely following the move in the dollar as energy traders can’t get a handle of what crude supply to expect in August. The short-term supply side uncertainty suggests we could see a shortfall in the coming weeks, but that it could threaten the stability that has come from the coordinated efforts made by OPEC+. Thursday’s low for WTI crude also coincides with the low made with the 10-year Treasury yield, suggesting the majority of the rally has nothing to do with traditional supply or demand drivers.

Elon Musk
Currenciesinvesting.com

Bitcoin supply shock is coming, says multi-billion investment manager

A Bitcoin supply shock may be around the corner, according to Troy Gayeski, a co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital. Gayeski told Bloomberg on Monday that on-chain signals suggest that Bitcoin “hodlers” have resumed accumulation with the intention of holding the flagship currency for a long period. He opined that these proponents of Bitcoin are gobbling the asset from speculators who got into the market at peak prices. According to him:
StocksShareCast

Wall Street primed for biggest correction since start of 'bull' market

Wall Street is now primed for the biggest 'correction' since the start of the current 'bull' market in March 2020, Marketwatch's Mark Hulbert wrote. Hulbert was citing Hayes Martin, the president of investment advisory firm Market Extremes. According to Martin, the US stock market's internal health was now the worst...
StocksInternational Business Times

European, US Stocks Fall On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets were weaker Thursday as traders mulled mixed economic data and the odds that inflation and Covid could be with us for a while. European indices were around 1.0 percent lower as trading ended, while the Dow Jones index was essentially unchanged in midday exchanges. In Tokyo, the Nikkei...
StocksFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Investors see areas of concern

NEW YORK – With the U.S. economy humming, corporate profits flowing and stock prices peaking, investors on Wall Street are beginning to pose an anxious question: Is it all downhill from here?. Financial markets are always trying to set prices now for where the economy and corporate profits are likely...
Businesskitco.com

Is the U.S. dollar doomed?

(Kitco News) The inflation debate is back in the headlines, but gold is trading down nearly 1% on Friday. Analysts are keeping a close eye on the U.S. dollar and the bond market for clues as to where gold might head next. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

US Close: Fed Chair Powell sticks to dovish script, Dollar rallies

US stocks tumbled after a second day of Fed Chair Powell’s dovish testimony didn’t provide any fresh catalysts to buy risky assets. Investors were uninspired by today’s mixed economic data and third day of relatively strong bank earnings. Risk aversion is firmly in place, possibly because the earnings bar may have been set too high for the banks and because the reopening trade can’t get its groove back. It didn’t help having China’s economic growth reading overnight come in below expectations.
CurrenciesPosted by
Forbes

Crypto Price Prediction: Bitcoin ‘To Overtake’ The Dollar By 2050 And Soar To $66,000 By The End Of 2021

Bitcoin has struggled over the last few months, falling by more than half from its peak of around $65,000 set in April. The bitcoin price is still up significantly from before it began its latest rally in October, a bull run that sent combined crypto market to a staggering $2.5 trillion before crashing back (subscribe now to Forbes' CryptoAsset & Blockchain Advisor and discover crypto blockbusters poised for 1,000% gains).
StocksFortune

A mostly gloomy day for stocks as crypto and Treasury yields slump

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. You know the drill by now: It's finance reporter Anne Sraders here, filling in for Bernhard. Federal Reserve...
Worldmarketpulse.com

US dollar jumps on CPI, Bank of Canada next

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2524, up 0.57%. The Federal Reserve has long maintained that higher inflation levels are transitory, but this message is sure to ring somewhat hollow after inflation surged in June. Core CPI climbed 0.9% MoM, well above the estimate of 0.4% and ahead of the May read of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, Core CPI jumped 4.5%, above the consensus of 4.0% and up from the May reading of 3.8%. This marked the highest rate of core inflation since 1991.
Trafficactionforex.com

Oil Extends Losses, Gold Rally Continues

Oil prices are extending losses on Friday, with oil set to decline over 4% this week. The spectacular rally in oil over the past few months appears to be stalling as investors fret over more oil being released into the market. OPEC+ is looking increasingly likely to up output to satisfy rising demand as countries continue to reopen.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Predicted For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,565-point plateau although it's likely to open under pressure again on Friday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade ahead of earnings and economic reports scheduled for release today. Wall Street closed mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones added over 50 points, while the Nasdaq tumbled 100 points in the previous session. Investors are also awaiting earnings results from Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and State Street Corp (NYSE: STT).
Stockswcn247.com

As stock prices peak, markets begin to fear looming threats

NEW YORK (AP) — With the U.S. economy humming, corporate profits flowing and stock prices peaking, investors on Wall Street are beginning to pose an anxious question: Is it all downhill from here? Financial markets are always trying to set prices now for where the economy and corporate profits are likely to be in the future. Even though readings across the economy are still at eye-popping levels, investors see some areas of concern. New variants of the coronavirus are threatening to weaken economies around the world. Inflation is raging as supplies of goods and components fall short of surging demand. And the beginning of the end of the Federal Reserve’s assistance for markets is coming into sight.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level

Gold stays firmer around monthly top, holds onto 200-DMA breakout. Bulls seem to benefit from doubts over Fed’s next moves even as Powell keeps rejecting need for policy adjustments. Fresh Sino–American tension, covid woes add to the market’s downbeat sentiment. US consumer-centric data awaited, qualitative catalysts are the key. Update:...
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Rangebound in Anticipation of a Major Move: The Weekly Crypto Recap

The primary cryptocurrency is down about 3% over the past week but, in general, it remained rangebound. Multiple metrics are pointing towards a major move closing by. It was a tough week price-wise in the cryptocurrency market. The total capitalization lost around $100 billion as every single coin from the top 20 is in the red. Some lost more than others, but we’ll get to that later.
Businessai-cio.com

Why Jeffrey Gundlach Thinks the Dollar Is ‘Doomed’

Jeffrey Gundlach, no stranger to dire pronouncements, has a prophecy for the US dollar. It’s “doomed,” he says. To blame are the spiraling federal budget deficit and the trade deficit, the CEO of bond investing powerhouse DoubleLine Capital contended in a CNBC interview. “Ultimately, the size of our deficits—both the trade deficit, which has exploded post-pandemic, and the budget deficit, which is, obviously, completely off the charts—suggest that in the intermediate term—I don’t really think this year, exactly, but in the intermediate term—the dollar is going to fall pretty substantially,” he said.

