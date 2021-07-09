Commodities and Cryptos: Oil follows weaker dollar move, Gold rallies, Bitcoin higher
Crude prices are closely following the move in the dollar as energy traders can’t get a handle of what crude supply to expect in August. The short-term supply side uncertainty suggests we could see a shortfall in the coming weeks, but that it could threaten the stability that has come from the coordinated efforts made by OPEC+. Thursday’s low for WTI crude also coincides with the low made with the 10-year Treasury yield, suggesting the majority of the rally has nothing to do with traditional supply or demand drivers.www.marketpulse.com
