PREMIERE | Jon Casey Previews New Album With Staggering New Bass Track “NOSEDIVE”

Torres has released a new song, “Thirstier,” the title track from her next album, out July 30th on Merge. “Thirstier” is a classic exercise in soft-loud dynamics, with Torres guiding the twinkling, atmospheric verses into explosions of guitars, drums, and, toward the end of the song, some blazing trumpets. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies,” bellows Torres’ Mackenzie Scott, “Baby, even though you live with me/The more I look, the more I see/As long as I’m around I’ll be looking for nerves to hit/The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.”