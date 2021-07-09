Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

PREMIERE | Jon Casey Previews New Album With Staggering New Bass Track “NOSEDIVE”

By Austin Miller
this song is sick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, folks. You’re about to take a Jon Casey-sponsored “NOSEDIVE” to the floor. The South African sound slinger is back on site with a new otherworldly track that will have your head spinning. “NOSEDIVE” is the second single coming off of his upcoming album, Harsh Reality, which arrives on July 30 via Dome of Doom. We’re thrilled to be offering up an exclusive premiere of the track.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Casey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nosedive#Previews#Synths#Slinger#Premiere#The South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Kool & the Gang Preview New Album 'Perfect Union' With 'Pursuit of Happiness'

Kool & the Gang have returned with a new song, “Pursuit of Happiness,” from their upcoming album, Perfect Union, out August 21st via Omnivore Recordings. “Pursuit of Happiness” boasts a bright groove and exudes hopeful energy with a hook that proclaims, “We need more Lennons, Lincolns, more Kennedys, and Kings/Lord could you send somebody to help us?/Someone to help us with a dream.” This version of the song also features a bonus verse from rapper Keith Murray (a version without the rap will also appear on Perfect Union).
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: John R. Miller Debuts New Track “Borrowed Time”

Nashville-based singer/songwriter John R. Miller takes listeners on a journey through his native Shenandoah Valley with his new album, Depreciated. The record finds Miller in a time of transition. After 15 years on the road, Miller was newly single, without a band, and finding a healthier relationship to alcohol. From that space came Depreciated, a tour of Miller’s life, home, and the lessons he’s learned, delivered through his rustic mix of country, folk, blues, and rock. The full album comes later this week, but Miller is dropping one last taste of the record with his newly shared album track, “Borrowed Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Synth Rockers Jimkata Drop Track-by-Track of New Album, ‘Bonfires’

Friends since middle school, Evan Friedell, Aaron Gorsch and Packy Lunn infuse Jimkata, (named after the so-bad-it’s-good 1985 gym-fu caper Gymkata) with both an adventurous musical streak and relatable lyrical themes. The three-piece anthemic, synth-washed, electro-rock band has built a distinct sound which has been resonating with listeners across the...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

WALK THE MOON premieres three new songs off upcoming ‘Heights’ album

As promised, WALK THE MOON has delivered a trio of new songs. The tracks are titled “Can You Handle My Love??,” “Giants” and “I’m Good,” and all are available now for digital download. Lead single “Can You Handle My Love??” is also accompanied by a video, which you can watch now on YouTube.
Musicthis song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Drop First Original Song in 3 Years, “Alive”

RÜFÜS DU SOL are finally back with new original music! After a three year break between original releases, one of Australia’s premiere exports has delivered a brand new single titled “Alive.”. This new song is masterfully put together. The rich synth work along with Tyrone’s immediately recognizable vocals will have...
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

George Porter Jr Releases Inspired New Video For Title Track Off New Runnin’ Pardners Album, “Crying For Hope”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-Winner and original member of The Meters George Porter Jr. has released his compelling music video for “Crying For Hope”, the title track of his recent studio album. The video’s dynamic, contemplative visuals evoke the complexities of the song’s call to action. It premiered exclusively via Billboard, who praised the track, calling it, “a powerful anthem that combines the signature sound of Porter’s iconic funk group The Meters with a message of resistance and urgency for 2021.”
Musicthis song is sick

YUJIN Debuts Solo Project With Melodic Trap Banger, “Elemental”

With Australia being the hotbed for music discoveries, it only ever seems like a matter of time for the next artist to break out onto the scene. Perth based producer, YUJIN, was formerly known for creating heavy bass hitters as part of the trap duo, CRAVE. He’s taken on a new solo journey to focus on a more melodic sound with his independently released debut single, “Elemental.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jimkata Shares New Track “Skinny Dipping”

Ithaca NY and LA-based synth trio Jimkata is back later this week with their first album since their 2016 record, In Motion. After a few years on hiatus, the band returned ready to create, sharing a steady run of new singles this year and last, all culminating in their new record Bonfires. Now the band is sharing one last taste of the record with their new song, “Skinny Dipping,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicthis song is sick

Ben Böhmer Releases Deep New Single From Cercle Set, “Beyond Beliefs”

After participating in one of the most legendary Cercle sets yet, German producer Ben Böhmer has released the track he opened the set with. Released via the Anjunadeep, “Beyond Beliefs” is a deep house dream. Alternating between euphoric and somber, it’s easy to picture Böhmer selecting this track while up...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Bryan Away Debuts New Album ‘Canyons to Sawdust’ - Stream It Below

Chicago-based singer/songwriter Elliot Korte returns tomorrow with his sophomore record under his moniker Bryan Away. His latest effort, Canyons to Sawdust, sees him return to his music with a newly epic scale, matched only by the deeply introspective bent of the lyrics. Korte conjures otherworldly beauty and tender melody in equal measure, calling back to the sweeping, richly orchestrated chamber pop of the mid-2000s. Canyons to Sawdust is out everywhere tomorrow, but you can listen to the record early below, premiering with Under the Radar.
MusicNME

Sam Fender announces new album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ with title track

Sam Fender has announced the release of his second album, ‘Seventeen Going Under’, and has shared upcoming LP’s title track – you can listen to it below. The North Shields singer-songwriter will release the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ on October 8 via Polydor Records. Produced alongside...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Torres Previews New Album 'Thirstier' With Booming Title-Track

Torres has released a new song, “Thirstier,” the title track from her next album, out July 30th on Merge. “Thirstier” is a classic exercise in soft-loud dynamics, with Torres guiding the twinkling, atmospheric verses into explosions of guitars, drums, and, toward the end of the song, some blazing trumpets. “Baby, keep me in your fantasies,” bellows Torres’ Mackenzie Scott, “Baby, even though you live with me/The more I look, the more I see/As long as I’m around I’ll be looking for nerves to hit/The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.”
MusicGreenwichTime

Sam Williams Previews New Album With Keith Urban Collaboration 'Kids'

Sam Williams, the grandson of country music’s forefather Hank Williams Sr., has announced his debut album. Glasshouse Children, a collection of 10 songs, will be released August 20th on Mercury Nashville. But sparse country like his grandfather’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” this is not. Sam Williams works in...
Musicwfpk.org

Foo Fighters preview new Dee Gees album

Foo Fighters new project, the Dee Gees, have given us a sneak peek at their new Bee Gees cover album, HAIL SATIN!, which arrives this Friday (7/16). The special LP features one side of Bee Gees songs. The other side contains live versions of some of the songs on Foo Fighters‘ recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The full track list is below. In the meantime, here are the Dee Gees covering “You Should Be Dancing”. Enjoy!
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS unveil 'Butter' Jacket preview clips just ahead of the release of the CD version that includes the new track "Permission to Dance"

BTS will be releasing the CD version of the hit single 'Butter,' which will also include a new track, "Permission to Dance." The global K-pop group is continuing to prepare for the release of this single as they release new teaser materials. On July 8, BTS dropped the 'Butter' Jacket Preview Clip of each member showing the photoshoot for the various teaser photos released previously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy