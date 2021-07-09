PREMIERE | Jon Casey Previews New Album With Staggering New Bass Track “NOSEDIVE”
Get ready, folks. You’re about to take a Jon Casey-sponsored “NOSEDIVE” to the floor. The South African sound slinger is back on site with a new otherworldly track that will have your head spinning. “NOSEDIVE” is the second single coming off of his upcoming album, Harsh Reality, which arrives on July 30 via Dome of Doom. We’re thrilled to be offering up an exclusive premiere of the track.thissongissick.com
Comments / 0