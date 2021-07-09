Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

GRiZ Drops New Psychedelic Banger, “Rainbow Brain” with ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can tell that GRiZ is ready to get back onto the festival circuit. The music he’s been releasing these past few months are undoubtedly designed to be played as loud as possible, and today he’s released another one—perhaps our favorite of the bunch. This new single today is called “Rainbow Brain,” and features longtime collaborator and friend ProbCause, as well as Chrishira Perrier.

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainbow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsflcn.com

Noah Powa Delivers New Banger ‘DROP’

[NEW YORK] – Noah Powa’s new single ‘Drop’ already has tik-tokers and choreographers in a frenzy ahead of the worldwide release date on Friday, July 9th. Last month, the Jamaican born reggae artist teamed up with the international fitness company Zumba to release a single that is sure to keep your body moving.
Musicthis song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Drop First Original Song in 3 Years, “Alive”

RÜFÜS DU SOL are finally back with new original music! After a three year break between original releases, one of Australia’s premiere exports has delivered a brand new single titled “Alive.”. This new song is masterfully put together. The rich synth work along with Tyrone’s immediately recognizable vocals will have...
Musicthis song is sick

YUJIN Debuts Solo Project With Melodic Trap Banger, “Elemental”

With Australia being the hotbed for music discoveries, it only ever seems like a matter of time for the next artist to break out onto the scene. Perth based producer, YUJIN, was formerly known for creating heavy bass hitters as part of the trap duo, CRAVE. He’s taken on a new solo journey to focus on a more melodic sound with his independently released debut single, “Elemental.”
Musicthis song is sick

Ben Böhmer Releases Deep New Single From Cercle Set, “Beyond Beliefs”

After participating in one of the most legendary Cercle sets yet, German producer Ben Böhmer has released the track he opened the set with. Released via the Anjunadeep, “Beyond Beliefs” is a deep house dream. Alternating between euphoric and somber, it’s easy to picture Böhmer selecting this track while up...
Musicedm.com

EMMA'S GOLD Drops Hip-Hop and Trap Hybrid Banger, "L1ttle Secret"

EMMA'S GOLD, an enigmatic bass music artist with a genre-bending sound, has unveiled a filthy new single called "L1ttle Secret." The track is a hip-hop and trap hybrid banger featuring trippy, pitched vocals courtesy of Chi City. The production is quirky and menacing, using saturated kickdrums and thunderous 808s that knock with the ferocity of Lex Lugar. EMMA'S GOLD also sporadically employs heavily distorted snares, which offer an industrial crunch in the arrangement.
Musicthis song is sick

GRiZ Announces New 23-Track Album ‘Rainbow Brain’

GRiZ has just announced a brand new album! The new project, titled Rainbow Brain will be a major milestone for the veteran musician, as it will be his 10th studio album of his career. This announcement follows the release of a new single by the same name. You can stream that one right here in case you missed that this passed weekend.
Musicthis song is sick

Mysterious Australian Producer sad face. Drops Provoking Third Album ‘sf’

There’s an enigmatic producer coming from an unknown part of Australia who’s putting out some thought provoking and emotive music you should definitely check out. He or she goes by the name of sad face., and they’ve just dropped their third ever album, simply titled sf. This whole project really...
Musicthis song is sick

Andrew Rothschild Soothes The Soul with New Downtempo Track “Lavender”

One of our favorite Denver based artists Andrew Rothschild is back at it again to satisfy our craving for deep, organic dance music. This time, he’s dropped a dreamy new track called “Lavender.”. This track serves as the lead single for New Leaf, his second album to be released via...
Musicthis song is sick

Anime-Inspired Fictional Artist, Starjunk 95, Release Nostalgic Future Bass Single, “Memory Garden”

The grooviest radio station of Starjunk City, Starjunk 95, is an intergalactic spaceship that transmits the freshest sounds of today drenched with vintage nostalgia of yesterday. Piloted by an unknown crew, it cruises the skies playing music for the world to enjoy. Every character represents a different musical style and the new single, “Memory Garden,” is the debut of their self-titled colorwave genre.
Musicthis song is sick

Indie Artist Kyle Sparkman Releases Riveting Alternative Track “All There”

Kyle Sparkman, a rising indie star that hails from Philly, does not need much to make a solid rock tune. He’s got funk, flair and the guitar skills of some of the greats, and has been putting out groove after groove for years now. The latest song from the Sparkman, out this week, is called “All There”.
Theater & DanceMetalSucks

Benighted Debut New Song Featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli

There are bands whose music is a real challenge to describe. And then there are bands like Benighted, whose new single, “A Personified Evil,” is an able, but undeniably boilerplate, deathgrind track. Think Aborted but not half as well written. The most distinctive thing about it is the guest vocals from Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli, which you will likely not be able to identify.
Entertainmentthis song is sick

Dirtybird Campout Shares Lineup Full of Legends Ft. Claude VonStroke, Sir Mix-A-Lot, DJ Jazzy Jeff

Dirtybird Campout has announced their long awaited return to their west coast festival, and the lineup they’ve presented is freakin’ wild. Dirtybird always manages to book eclectic lineups, but this is their most wide ranging one yet. In addition to their mainstays and other usual suspects, some of the artists that will be performing at Modesto Resevoir Campgrounds includes turntablist DJ Jazzy Jeff, techno pioneer Carl Craig, the legendary Sir Mix-A-Lot, and of course the boss man Claude VonStroke.
Musicthis song is sick

Just Connor & Five Suns Unite For Smashing Hardwave Single “Soft Vision”

When two electronic heavyweights like Just Connor and Five Suns combine, you know the result is going to be ridiculous. These artists came together to construct a hardwave banger called “Soft Vision” for rising Midwest label vibe.digital. Released last week, it’s an intergalactic space bass track with some serious heat.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tony Romera Drops “MS69” and Announces Album on Monstercat

Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”
Musicedmsauce.com

NATIIVE Flexes House Mastery In New Single “Rewind”

House music has a new rising star in NATIIVE, the promising LA-based producer turning heads with his energetic and refined brand of house music. His latest single “Rewind” is out now and it's a modern take on electronic, fusing the genres of house and UK garage for an addictive explosion of sonic bliss. “Rewind” is a modern day love song, reminiscing on emotions past and present, aiming to pause and rewind to those special moments.
Musicthis song is sick

Tycho Enlists Ben Gibbard for Must Hear New Song “Only Love”

Wow. This is the collaboration we did not know we needed. One of our longtime favorites, Tycho, has teamed up with Ben Gibbard on a brand new single titled “Only Love.”. Gibbard, who’s hailed as the highly sought after frontman of Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, is a perfect match for Tycho’s downtempo style. Both Tycho and Gibbard share the spotlight evenly on this tune. At one moment you’re floating away to Tycho’s beautiful melodic production, the next being serenaded by Ben’s iconic vocals. — The general composition of this tune is extremely dynamic as well—these five minutes seem to go by in an instant. This is definitely one that we’ll be playing over and over again.
Musicgratefulweb.com

deadmau5 & Lights New Single "When The Summer Dies" Out Now On mau5trap

World renowned electronic artist deadmau5 and Canadian alternative singer/songwriter Lights have reunited for the release of “When The Summer Dies,” their new single out today (July 16) on mau5trap. Look for an alternative mix of the song to follow next Friday, July 23. “When The Summer Dies” highlights Lights pop...
Musicearmilk.com

Indigo Eyes releases new single 'One More Night'

Emerging producer Joseph Robson aka Indigo Eyes has garnered growing support for his refreshing take on electronic house. Today, he's is back with a bubbly, intoxicating house-pop record titled "One More Night," featuring vocals from Georgie O'Brien. Hailing from London, Robson's talent was discovered early on through childhood music lessons....

Comments / 0

Community Policy