GRiZ Drops New Psychedelic Banger, “Rainbow Brain” with ProbCause & Chrishira Perrier
We can tell that GRiZ is ready to get back onto the festival circuit. The music he’s been releasing these past few months are undoubtedly designed to be played as loud as possible, and today he’s released another one—perhaps our favorite of the bunch. This new single today is called “Rainbow Brain,” and features longtime collaborator and friend ProbCause, as well as Chrishira Perrier.thissongissick.com
