New British Sports Car Will Be Fun And Affordable

"I had a pretty wide choice, but nothing appealed so, in the end, I decided to make my own car." Those are the words of Robin Wells, an entrepreneur who began the journey to his own car back in 2014. Like so many creators of iconic sports cars that have been borne of the same sentiment, Wells was spoilt for choice but found nothing that really hit the spot. For some, things like the Ferrari 296 GTB may be spectacular, but too expensive and the new BMW 2 Series would be ideal but doesn't come with a manual. The Mazda MX-5 Miata does, but perhaps you want something mid-engined.