Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

New British Sports Car Will Be Fun And Affordable

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I had a pretty wide choice, but nothing appealed so, in the end, I decided to make my own car." Those are the words of Robin Wells, an entrepreneur who began the journey to his own car back in 2014. Like so many creators of iconic sports cars that have been borne of the same sentiment, Wells was spoilt for choice but found nothing that really hit the spot. For some, things like the Ferrari 296 GTB may be spectacular, but too expensive and the new BMW 2 Series would be ideal but doesn't come with a manual. The Mazda MX-5 Miata does, but perhaps you want something mid-engined.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Ferrari#Michelin Pilot Sport#Mini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Ford
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

2005 Morgan Aero 8 Offers Alternative To Modern Mass-Produced Sports Cars With A Unique Classic British Design

The Morgan Motor Company was founded in 1909 by H.F.S Morgan and though its technology has advanced, the company's design philosophy has endured the test of time. Taking cues from British sports cars of the 1930s, Morgan Motor Company has brought the style into the modern era. With long sweeping body lines, large front grills, and round headlights, styling has remained largely unchanged from the very beginning. Likewise, the manufacturing process has also endured as each of its cars are largely hand built and as unique as a modern car can be. Its craftsmen currently build around 800 specially ordered cars per year by hand, offering an alternative to the modern mass production sports car.
Buying CarsCNET

Best affordable cars and SUVs for 2021

The average price of a new car hovers around $38,000 these days. Yikes. That makes new cars pretty unaffordable for so many people, especially in today's supply-limited market. But, we have good news: there are affordable cars still on sale. For this list, we've chosen our favorite cars from across...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Stunning Triple Black 1965 Pontiac GTO Convertible For Sale

The Pontiac GTO was introduced in 1964 as an option package for the Pontiac Tempest LeMans. Imagined by a rebellious cadre of Pontiac personnel led by John Z. DeLorean, the GTO is considered by many to be the first muscle car. The GTO was equipped with a 389 cubic-inch V8 that flew in the face of General Motors’ convention of limiting engine displacement in mid-size cars to 330 cubes. The 389 was rated at 325 horsepower when topped by a single four-barrel Carter carb. The optional Tri Power set-up (three two-barrel carbs) bumped output to 348 ponies. The GTO could be equipped with either a four-speed manual or two-speed automatic transmission. A limited-slip differential, heavy-duty cooling, dash-mounted tachometer, and performance handling package were all available options.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Still Buy Affordable Classic Cars in 2021?

Stories of $205,000 GNXs and six-figure restomods may make it seem like there aren’t any affordable classic cars left. But that’s not the case. Although it’s now easier than ever to bid on classic vehicles, that hasn’t priced everyone out of the vintage market. Even if your budget is relatively modest, you might still be able to afford a classic car.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Check Out The Ford Maverick In The Metal

With Detroit becoming an outdoor event in September and New York rescheduled for August, the 2021 Chicago Auto Show marks the long-awaited return of US auto shows after all three were canceled last year due to the pandemic. One of the star cars at this year's event was the auto...
CarsRoad & Track

The Emira Is the Lotus Sports Car of Tomorrow

Lotus’ last gas-powered car is many things: A mix of the firm’s visual future; its (recent) past, thanks to its V-6; and an upgrade for the company, in terms of what it offers customers. The Emira will be a car of many engines, with either Lotus’ tried-and-tested 3.5-liter supercharged V-6...
Buying CarsAutoExpress

Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2021: Toyota Yaris

Toyota’s Yaris has always been a sensible and pragmatic supermini choice, but this latest version is far more than that. Due to its excellent hybrid powertrain and a new architecture that makes it far better to drive than before, it’s our favourite affordable hybrid for the second year in a row. It uses a successful combination of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to provide strong efficiency, with the most economical model returning 68.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 92g/km.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Lotus Emira revealed: new era sports car takes on Cayman and 911

A new series production Lotus doesn’t come along very often; the last was the Evora in 2009. So this already feels like a significant event. The Emira also kick-starts a new era for Lotus under Geely ownership – and will be the marque’s final combustion car. A red-letter day, then.
Motorsportsmotor1.com

M-Sport reveals new Ford Puma 2022 WRC car at Goodwood FoS

The British team has taken the covers off its new Rally1 prototype at Goodwood where the car will be completing demonstration runs at the famous Festival of Speed event this week. M-Sport has been working hard behind the scenes developing its new 2022 car although in tests earlier this year...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

‘The Era of Emira’ is about to begin: all-new Lotus sports car unveiled on Tuesday 6 July

One of the most eagerly anticipated new car launches of the year will take place tomorrow as the covers come off the all-new Lotus Emira. The perfect illustration of the ongoing transformation of the Lotus business and brand, the Emira is an all-new mid-engined premium sports car that will be built in a new factory at Hethel, Norfolk. The site has been rejuvenated as part of a £100millon investment in Lotus’ UK operations.
CarsCarscoops

The Jaguar XKR-S Was The British Version Of A Muscle Car

Jaguar’s XK went into production in 2005 as a luxury grand tourer, which in essence is what is typically expected of the British automaker. For the next six years, Jaguar would roll out various trims, including the advanced lightweight coupe version labeled the XKR, along with the XKR convertible. But...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Steve Cropley: Wishing Wells all the best with its new sports car

Cropley was impressed by Robin Wells’ approach to building a capable and accessible sports car. This week, Steve gushes about a new bespoke coupe, hears from a friend in Japan about Toyota's vaccine efforts and reflects on the significance of Nissan's investment in its Sunderland plant. Monday. One of the...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

The New Formula 1 Car Is Here to Reinvigorate the Sport

After a year of delays because of the pandemic, the new 2022-spec Formula 1 car is here, a machine that heralds a new era for the storied series. The turbocharged V-6 hybrid powertrains first introduced in 2014 will be carried over, but the 2022 car represents a radical departure from the current formula, with the aim of making competition better.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Next Mazda CX-5 Getting New Platform And Straight-Six Engines

Mazda has been having a good 2021 in terms of sales and is looking to maintain that momentum into the future as it looks to electrify its lineup. The Japanese automaker is also interested in developing new platforms for all- and rear-wheel drive architecture that can support mild-hybrid systems. Over...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Wiesmann's New Bespoke BMW Z4 Costs 911 Turbo S Money

Germany's Wiesmann made a name for itself in the 1990s with its bespoke, retro-inspired BMW sports cars like the BMW M5-powered MF5. Sadly, twenty years after its first roadster debuted in 1993, Wiesmann went bankrupt in 2013, but there have been rumors the company is planning a comeback. Back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy