Newport News, VA

Prepare Now for the Next Storm

By K. Alston
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Elsa moved through our region yesterday evening. We were fortunate that we experienced minimal impacts from the storm. Now is the time to prepare for future storms. There are several important things you should do before a storm threatens our area, including: Review your emergency plan with those who live in your home. Look up your evacuation zone.Pack an emergency kit and include food, water and other essential supplies.Sign up for NN Alert, the official notification for the City of Newport NewsFollow key social media accounts to stay informed, including the National Weather Service – Wakefield’s Facebook and Twitter pages and the Newport News Facebook and Twitter pages.Identify storm drain or ditch issues at your home and street obstructions and report them to the city’s 311 Contact Center at 311 or 757-933-2311.Learn more about flood insurance and invest in it to protect your home.

