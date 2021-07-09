Cancel
Niagara Falls, NY

NYSDOT announces construction to rehabilitate Niagara Street & John B. Daly Boulevard in Niagara Falls

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultimodal project will enhance access for pedestrians & bicyclists. √ Project builds upon recently completed removal of former Robert Moses Parkway. New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced construction will soon begin on a $6.4 million project to rehabilitate State Route 384, Niagara Street, from John B. Daly Boulevard to the Rainbow Bridge Plaza, and John B. Daly Boulevard, from Niagara Street to Buffalo Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls. The project will transform Niagara Street in downtown Niagara Falls, creating a multimodal thoroughfare which will reconnect the portions of Niagara Falls’ downtown.

