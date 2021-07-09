Lasaro Almudin Ricardo-Jośe Reveron was a sweet little boy born on January 13, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Mary Roy; his father, Mario Reveron; his big brother, Gabriel Reveron; his big sisters, Josie Reveron and Natalia Reveron; his Nah Nah Ada Reveron; his TiTi, Maria Reveron; his TiTI Jami Roy, his Nina April and Poppa Stetson Shannon and his Great grandfather (Papa), Danilo Villanueva. With the loving help of his uncles, Luke and Shawn Roy and his auntie, Aluria and his cousins, Taylor Roy, Kyler Villanueva, and Korbin Villanueva-Leonard, his Pop Pop, James Roy and NANA, Toni Roy. He was unexpectedly called back home to heaven on July 5, 2021. We had 6 months of love, laughter, and smiles. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Swanson officiating and interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. A visitation will precede the service from 12-2 pm.