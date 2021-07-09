5 of San Francisco’s Best Bookstores You Need to Visit ASAP

You get a book, you get a book — everyone gets a book. First of all, let me just say this: All independently-owned bookstores are winners. I love walking past them, I love going inside, I love navigating the shelves — touching books I’ve already read and remembered their hum or grazing books I’ve yet to meet. I love deciding to buy something; I love taking the new (still warm) books home and having truly no bookshelf space for them.