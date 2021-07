[COMMUNICATED] Those who have lived in Israel for more than a few years are almost used to it: the grisly headlines announcing victims when there is a wave of terror attacks. Some victims of stabbings, rammings, and suicide bombs live to tell the tale, and even become a symbol of the Jewish People’s bravery and resilience. Tragically, however, as their stories fade into history, many victims of terror are still struggling with complications from their wounds years – and even decades – later.