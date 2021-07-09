Cancel
Politics

Capitol Avenue: A Win Is A Win

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, he struggled to get his priorities addressed. This year, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is able to take a victory lap for recreational marijuana and a highway use tax for truckers. His legislative record is "decisively mixed."

Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Wants To Legalize Marijuana

The Democratic mayor of Cincinnati hasn’t formally announced his candidacy in the primary for governor. But John Cranley is weighing in on the perennial issue of legalizing marijuana. Cranley says he thinks marijuana should be de-criminalized and legal for purchase by Ohioans 21 years old and older. “People are buying...
Democrats Sponsor Bill To Legalize, Regulate And Tax Marijuana In Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Two Democrats are introducing a bill in the Ohio House that would legalize marijuana for personal use beyond the medical use already allowed in law now. It’s the first bill that would set up a structure for the state to regulate and tax it.
Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones announces support for cannabis referendum

July 16, 2021 — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) - Maryland’s House Speaker announced on Friday of her support to add a referendum to legalize marijuana on the next year's ballot. “While I have personal concerns about encouraging marijuana use, particularly among children and young adults, the disparate criminal justice impact leads me to believe that the voters should have a say in the future of legalization,” said Speaker Jones in a news release. “The House will pass legislation early next year to put this question before the voters but we need to start looking at changes needed to State law now.”
Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
U.S. Senate Democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed

July 14 (Reuters) - Three top U.S. Democratic senators on Wednesday unveiled a discussion draft of a bill that aims to legalize cannabis, a move that would allow adult Americans to buy and possess up to 10 ounces of marijuana without facing criminal penalties. The Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act...
Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
Suffolk County Accepts Over $50M In Opioid Settlements

Suffolk County lawmakers voted unanimously on Monday to accept millions of dollars in settlements from pharmaceutical companies. They sued the drug makers for their role in the over-prescription of opioids. As part of the settlements, Johnston & Johnston and Purdue Pharma could pay nearly $20 million each over the next...

