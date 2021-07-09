Magma Live Recording Streaming Shortly
Source: ARTE Concert. As far as I can tell, this is a 30-minute stream of a concert recorded about 2 weeks ago. It starts in approximately 50 minutes as I write this…. Musically, Magma plays it maëlstrom. Christian Vander’s band combines rock, jazz, classical music, rhythm and blues, metal, world, contemporary music… This kaleidoscope of influences generates compositions that are both robotic and organic, a sonic cloud in which we get lost with delectation.avantmusicnews.com
