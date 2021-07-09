Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MO

SAMPLE BALLOTS: See the ballots for August 2021 election

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in a few counties will head to the polls on August 3 for a limited election day in Missouri. Below is a list of sample ballots for counties with ballot initiatives. Camden County: https://www.ky3.com/resizer/E3JXchIeitb9r4tHqVwc_srr5Gw=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/DM3MDORC4FHZNFALNLKQHPUWPE.png. Christian County: https://www.christiancountymo.gov/offices/county-clerk/sample-ballots/. Greene County: https://greenecountymo.gov/files/PDF/file.pdf?id=37026. Laclede County: https://lacledecountyclerk.org/whats-on-the-ballot/. Polk County:...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Springfield, MO
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Ballots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
Posted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy