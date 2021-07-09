Baauer Offers Clever UK Garage Take on Erick The Architect’s “Let It Go”
As if Erick The Architect‘s Future Proof EP wasn’t already my favorite project of the year, he does it again with a new remix pack. The New York rapper enlisted the legendary Baauer amongst others to rework the track “Let It Go.” Baauer is no stranger to working with the best rappers in the business, having produced tracks for Pusha T, Future, and Jay Z, and even dropped official remixes for Missy Elliott and Kodak Black. We’re hyped to say that Baauer crushed his rendition of this record.thissongissick.com
