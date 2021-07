A comic taking New York, and social media by storm, Hannah Berner is a Brooklyn native, but she considers Long Island something of a second home. The comedian and reality television star is on "The Buzz" talking about her most recent stand-up comedy act with her fiance at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, and where on Long Island "The Housebroken Tour" will take her next. The former "Summer House" star also dishes on what it was like shooting in the Hamptons with her friends, and where her favorite spots are to visit. Check out Hannah Berner's episode of "The Buzz," out now! Credit: Newsday Studio.