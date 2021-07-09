Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and Myocarditis: benefits outweigh the risks, says WHO committee

By PAHO/Karina Zambrana
UN News Centre
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving reports of heart inflammation cases due to myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna shots, World Health Organization (WHO) experts on Friday said that the benefits of the vaccines still outweigh the risks in reducing hospitalizations and deaths due to infection. Myocarditis is an inflammation...

news.un.org

Comments / 4

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Myocarditis#Pfizer#World Health Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WZDX

VERIFY: Are there long-term side effects from the COVID vaccines?

ALABAMA, USA — Are COVID vaccines safe? It's a question that scientists, researchers, and medical professionals are answering every day. QUESTION: Are there long-term side effect to the COVID vaccines?. Our sources:. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) What we found:. In the...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine elicits durable T cell memory and antibody responses

Researchers in the United States have shown that Moderna’s mRNA-1273 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine induces durable antibody and T cell responses to the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that are comparable to those seen in cases of COVID-19 caused by natural SARS-CoV-2 infection. The...
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

Risk Of Covid-19 Death Or Serious Illness In Children Is Revealed

Some new studies and reports just revealed the risk of covid-19 death or serious illness in children. The Wall Street Journal reported that children are at extremely slim risk of dying from Covid-19 according to some of the most comprehensive studies until now. Risks of death and serious illness in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC Philadelphia

How the Moderna Covid-19 MRNA Vaccine Was Made So Quickly

Almost all people hospitalized for Covid-19 are not vaccinated — 99.9% as of May to be exact, according to a recent Associated Press report. Yet 13% of U.S. adults said they will "definitely not" get a COVID-19 vaccine as recently as late May, according to Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor. Another 12% wanted to "wait until it has been available for a while to see how it is working for other people."
Public Healthdeseret.com

Can fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and fully vaccinated people may be a part of the problem. Do fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, recently told Insider there’s a high...
CancerPosted by
Ladders

Coffee can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection

Coffee has a new benefit: protecting you from COVID-19 infection. Starting your morning with a cup of coffee and having a few pick-me-ups throughout the day can lower your risk of getting sick with COVID-19, according to new research. A study led by researchers from Northwestern University found that drinking...
Public HealthAMA

What to tell patients about myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

As the country continues to push for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some remain concerned over rare cases of heart inflammation—myocarditis and pericarditis—linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines. While some parents may be thinking twice about teen vaccination, medical experts reassure that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis are far lower than the risks of serious illness or death from contracting COVID-19.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthWebMD

As Delta Surges, FDA Pressured to Fully Approve COVID Vaccines

July 9, 2021 -- More and more experts are urging the FDA to grant full approval to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines because it might jump-start the stalled national vaccination program and slow down the surge of the Delta variant infection. The FDA granted emergency use authorization in December...

Comments / 4

Community Policy