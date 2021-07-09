Cancel
Bee County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Bee, Goliad by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bee; Goliad The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Bee County in south central Texas Goliad County in south central Texas Northwestern Refugio County in south central Texas Southwestern Victoria County in south central Texas * Until 945 PM CDT Friday. * At 126 PM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Goliad, Fannin, Berclair, Blanconia, Charco, Weesatche, Weser and Ander.

alerts.weather.gov

