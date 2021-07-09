Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, ME

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Oxford; Sagadahoc; Waldo; York The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southwestern Waldo County in south central Maine Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South Central Franklin County in western Maine Southern Oxford County in western Maine Northeastern Strafford County in central New Hampshire Northeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Southeastern Coos County in northern New Hampshire * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 315 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a swath of torrential rain with rates up to 3 inches an hour. Minor flooding is expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Runoff in urban areas can lead to rapid ponding on area roadways. Small streams and creeks could come out of their banks. Heavy rainfall can reduce visibility for motorists causing hazardous driving conditions. Never enter flood waters. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Bath, Rockland, Gardiner, Bridgton, Camden, and Fryeburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
County
Cumberland County, ME
County
Oxford County, ME
City
Waldo, ME
City
Oxford, ME
City
Bridgton, ME
City
Rockland, ME
City
Gray, ME
County
York County, ME
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
Fryeburg, ME
City
Franklin, ME
County
Franklin County, ME
County
Knox County, ME
City
Knox, ME
County
Sagadahoc County, ME
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
County
Waldo County, ME
City
York, ME
County
Lincoln County, ME
City
Lincoln, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy